Read on www.srnnews.com
Related
Motley Fool
Why Chevron Stock Surged Today
War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
rigzone.com
Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises
The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil with almost all members reporting record-smashing numbers with TotalEnergies and Eni reporting pretty much the same. The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil companies with all members so far reporting record-smashing numbers – TotalEnergies and Eni reported pretty much the same.
rigzone.com
Shell Makes Record Profits For Two Quarters In A Row
Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins. — Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Suncor Energy quarterly profit surges, plans to divest assets
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) posted an over fourfold jump in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the oil producer benefited from a rally in commodity prices, and floated plans to divest assets and slim down its portfolio.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
DoorDash rides resilient delivery demand to raise key forecast
Aug 4 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) raised its annual target for a key industry metric on Thursday, saying it does not expect a slowdown in demand as consumers continue to order in despite decades-high inflation, sending its shares up nearly 15%.
The stock market is poised for more upside following July's rally after valuations see their 2nd-biggest decline in 30 years, JPMorgan says
The stock market is poised for more upside in the back half of this year, according to JPMorgan. The bank believes investor expectations have been reset, which is a positive for future returns. "Although the activity outlook remains challenging, we believe that the risk-reward for equities is looking more attractive."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
rigzone.com
Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 Bn. A record quarter for the company. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion. A record quarter for the company. Second-quarter results included a favorable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with...
Firmenich marks last year of independence with record profit
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Market share gains in fine fragrances and strong demand for its food ingredients helped Switzerland's Firmenich, which has agreed to merge with DSM (DSMN.AS), deliver a near 11% jump in adjusted annual earnings on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps
Aug 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips (COP.N) on Thursday raised its shareholder payout target by 50% after the largest U.S. independent oil producer beat Wall Street's earnings estimates on surging energy prices.
srnnews.com
Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop
(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
Glencore shareholders get $4.5 billion windfall as coal prices soar
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Glencore (GLEN.L) reaped a multi-billion dollar windfall on Thursday, as the company's adherence to thermal coal mining at a time of soaring prices of the material generated record profits for the mining and commodity trading group.
srnnews.com
DBS sees rising risks after rate increases boost quarterly profit
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s DBS Group warned inflation and geopolitical uncertainty may impact second-half performance too, after the wealth business of the bank suffered in the latest quarter, though profit beat estimates on rising interest rates. The quarterly earnings from DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, rounded off a strong reporting...
US News and World Report
Deutsche Post Reports Double-Digit Q2 Earnings Growth
BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post reported double-digit growth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year. Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24...
US News and World Report
Latam's MercadoLibre Profits Soar, Company Plans Growth
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, reported a net income for the three-month period of $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of...
Motley Fool
No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Apple is a giant in technology and a cash flow machine that's too good to pass up. Verizon doesn't get much love from investors, but it has a big dividend and a growing broadband business. Oil isn't popular, but it's profitable and Exxon Mobil is swimming in cash as a...
Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide
TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
Comments / 0