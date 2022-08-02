ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Motley Fool

Why Chevron Stock Surged Today

War in Europe has driven oil and gas prices sharply higher. Chevron is working to boost production while also rewarding its investors with dividends and stock buybacks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
rigzone.com

Big Oil Consistent: TotalEnergies, Eni Post Huge Profit Rises

The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil with almost all members reporting record-smashing numbers with TotalEnergies and Eni reporting pretty much the same. The second quarter of the year has been a real profit bonanza for Big Oil companies with all members so far reporting record-smashing numbers – TotalEnergies and Eni reported pretty much the same.
rigzone.com

Shell Makes Record Profits For Two Quarters In A Row

Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins. — Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins.
Markets Insider

The stock market is poised for more upside following July's rally after valuations see their 2nd-biggest decline in 30 years, JPMorgan says

The stock market is poised for more upside in the back half of this year, according to JPMorgan. The bank believes investor expectations have been reset, which is a positive for future returns. "Although the activity outlook remains challenging, we believe that the risk-reward for equities is looking more attractive."
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
rigzone.com

Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record

ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 Bn. A record quarter for the company. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion. A record quarter for the company. Second-quarter results included a favorable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with...
srnnews.com

Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop

(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
srnnews.com

DBS sees rising risks after rate increases boost quarterly profit

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s DBS Group warned inflation and geopolitical uncertainty may impact second-half performance too, after the wealth business of the bank suffered in the latest quarter, though profit beat estimates on rising interest rates. The quarterly earnings from DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, rounded off a strong reporting...
US News and World Report

Deutsche Post Reports Double-Digit Q2 Earnings Growth

BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post reported double-digit growth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year. Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24...
US News and World Report

Latam's MercadoLibre Profits Soar, Company Plans Growth

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, reported a net income for the three-month period of $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of...
Motley Fool

No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Apple is a giant in technology and a cash flow machine that's too good to pass up. Verizon doesn't get much love from investors, but it has a big dividend and a growing broadband business. Oil isn't popular, but it's profitable and Exxon Mobil is swimming in cash as a...
Reuters

Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
