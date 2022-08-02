Read on www.srnnews.com
British Airways sent passengers an email mid-flight saying the airline had canceled the 2nd leg of their trip
After landing at Heathrow from Austin, BA told three passengers their connection to Edinburgh had been canceled, forcing them to travel by train.
‘Mutiny’ on easyJet flight as passengers stuck onboard for hours in heatwave
A family has described how a “mutiny” erupted onboard a delayed easyJet flight on Monday, after passengers were forced to sit on the aircraft for over four hours in heatwave temperatures.Passenger Dominey Jenner accused the airline of only giving customers “one glass of water” and no food during the delay, which lasted from around 4pm until 8.30pm - amid temperatures of 30 to 32C.She said the unrest onboard became so bad that passengers began phoning Gatwick police, who came to escort them off the flight when it was ultimately cancelled.Ms Jenner’s flight, EZY6427, had been due to depart at...
A passenger says she spent 5 hours standing in line to get a new boarding pass after her airline canceled her flight, and 20 days waiting to get her luggage back
Three of the passenger's flights were canceled, she flew into a different airport than planned, and the airline lost her luggage.
Delta flies plane loaded with 1,000 bags – and no passengers – to US after Heathrow luggage chaos
Delta Air Lines chartered a plane to reunite customers with their stranded baggage amid operational chaos at Heathrow Airport. The flight was packed with 1,000 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers who had recently travelled through Heathrow – but no passengers were on board. The Airbus A330-200 flew to...
The owner of Europe's worst airline for flight cancellations paid over $70 million in compensation to passengers in just 3 months
The Air France - KLM Group blamed blamed labor shortages at airports in Europe and the US as the primary reason behind flight cancellations.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle
A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos
Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
Dog found abandoned among lost luggage at Toronto Airport
A dog was left stranded at Toronto Pearson International Airport for 21 hours last weekend, according to its owner. Winston, a street dog who was rescued by Jena Butts while on holiday in the Dominican Republic, went astray after landing back in her Canadian hometown. Ms Butts was advised by...
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
A whistleblower says a budget airline's summer bonuses encourage pilots to try to fly more hours
A Wizz Air whistleblower and pilot told Channel 4's Dispatches that pilots "lose financially" if they take sick leave when they're tired.
An Air Canada passenger says the airline lost her luggage that contained her parents' ashes
Donna O'Conner had planned to spread some of the ashes in Ireland. But after being lost for 13 days, the bag was shipped back to Chicago.
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight
Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
A US passenger traveled 96 hours back to Germany to collect his lost bags after seeing their location on Apple AirTags
A US passenger took a 96-hour round trip to Germany to collect his lost luggage. The traveler had left Apple AirTags in the bags that showed they were in Dusseldorf, Germany. He described his efforts to get the bags back as "pretty much just screaming into the abyss." A US...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Lost Luggage: Delta Flies 1,000 Bags Across Atlantic With no Passengers
Getting your luggage from one destination to the next is always a gamble. Airports lose bags all the time. Out of the 28 million bags that are mishandled annually, 5% are completely lost, meaning there are 1.4 million lost pieces of luggage every year, according to Claim Compass. For every...
Qantas loses a woman's luggage and after she replaced the necessities the airline slugs her for excess baggage on way home: 'I will never travel with them again ever'
A woman has vowed to never fly with Qantas again after the airline lost her baggage for a week before charging her $380 in excess luggage fees on the return trip. Corrine Olsen and her husband Peter travelled from Sydney to Denpasar Airport in Bali, on July 2. However, a...
