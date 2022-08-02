ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns

As of June 13, Ohio no longer requires a permit for gun owners to carry  concealed weapons. The clear link between public safety and restricting access to guns has long been known. That’s why Ohio first put restrictions on acquiring  firearms way back in 1859, the year before the start of the Civil War. Unfortunately, […] The post Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Independent

AOC accuses gun manufacturers of targeting weapons at domestic terrorists at tense hearing

New York Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez confronted CEOs of gun manufacturer companies during a tense hearing on Wednesday.Testifying before the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the parents of one of the children killed in the Uvalde massacre, Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel and Ruger CEO Christopher Killoy maintained their companies have played no part in the concerning epidemic of mass shootings in the US.During the hearing, AOC showed one Daniel Defense 2017 ad featuring an image of a shooter with a tattoo of a Valknot, a Norse symbol that has become increasingly popular among far-right and white supremacist groups...
CBS DFW

Texas man who brought gun to Capitol on Jan. 6 gets 87 months in prison

Washington — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence so far related to the 2021 assault.A member of the far-right militia group the Texas Three Percenters, Reffitt was the first defendant to stand trial on charges stemming from the attack. He was found guilty in March of five criminal counts, including obstructing Congress' certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.The 7.25-year sentence was far shorter than the 15 years sought by prosecutors, who argued that the...
