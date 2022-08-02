Washington — A federal judge on Monday sentenced Guy Reffitt, the Texas man convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, to 87 months in prison, the longest sentence so far related to the 2021 assault.A member of the far-right militia group the Texas Three Percenters, Reffitt was the first defendant to stand trial on charges stemming from the attack. He was found guilty in March of five criminal counts, including obstructing Congress' certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.The 7.25-year sentence was far shorter than the 15 years sought by prosecutors, who argued that the...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO