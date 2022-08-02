ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking antibiotics increases risk of deadly condition, study warns

Antibiotics are often prescribed for the treatment or prevention of some common bacterial infections, but do not work for viral infections such as colds, flu and sore throat, the NHS says. Experts in the medical community have cautioned against the over-prescription of this medication among children as it increases their risk of getting diseases like asthma later in life.
People lost their jobs over vaccines Dr. Birx said she knew ‘didn’t work’

Dr. Deborah Birx served up a bombshell revelation about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines during an interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto. Birx, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator and one of the two most recognizable spokespeople during the pandemic, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed the vaccines were overplayed and that she knew they didn’t work. While this is shocking in and of itself, it is especially tragic given how many people had their employment terminated because they refused to get an ineffective and “overplayed” vaccine.
What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?

Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia

Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis

1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
With help from BA.5, new COVID hospitalizations quadrupled since April

As the wave of omicron coronavirus subvariant BA.5 continues to flood the US, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are four times higher than four months ago, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data reflects the high ongoing transmission of coronavirus subvariants adept at evading...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Lead Charge to Fight Horrific Disease

Over the last few years, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) has made significant strides with regards to advanced screening and prevention of the degenerative disorder. Thanks to funding from philanthropists with connections to companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report,...
Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment

Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
Allopurinol for the Treatment of Gout

Allopurinol treats gout, hyperuricemia (the buildup of uric acid in the body), and kidney stones. It is part of a class of drugs called xanthine oxidase inhibitors and is available in the United States under the brand names Zyloprim and Lopurin. Allopurinol works by reducing the production of uric acid...
