ohmymag.co.uk
Taking antibiotics increases risk of deadly condition, study warns
Antibiotics are often prescribed for the treatment or prevention of some common bacterial infections, but do not work for viral infections such as colds, flu and sore throat, the NHS says. Experts in the medical community have cautioned against the over-prescription of this medication among children as it increases their risk of getting diseases like asthma later in life.
Paxlovid Mouth: A Distasteful Side Effect of a COVID Drug
“Paxlovid mouth” is the lingering bad taste that some people get while they are taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid for a COVID-19 infection. The taste may last for the duration of Paxlovid treatment—five days—and has been described as bitter or metallic. Some people who have experienced Paxlovid...
Eli Lilly to make COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available from August
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Wednesday it plans to make its COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available to U.S. states as well as hospitals and other healthcare providers from August.
Washington Examiner
People lost their jobs over vaccines Dr. Birx said she knew ‘didn’t work’
Dr. Deborah Birx served up a bombshell revelation about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines during an interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto. Birx, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator and one of the two most recognizable spokespeople during the pandemic, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed the vaccines were overplayed and that she knew they didn’t work. While this is shocking in and of itself, it is especially tragic given how many people had their employment terminated because they refused to get an ineffective and “overplayed” vaccine.
Birthmark could be sign of rare condition in kids
Light brown birthmarks can be found on anyone, but for some they are a sign of something more. When more than six of these café au lait spots are present on an infant, it could mean they have a form of neurofibromatosis.
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
MedicalXpress
Women are more likely to die or require repeat surgery five years after abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
Women are more likely to die within five years of having elective surgery to repair a weakening in the wall of the aorta or need repeat surgery, according to a recent Rutgers study. Writing in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, Rutgers researchers said the disparity between men and women who...
verywellhealth.com
What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?
Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
Early Warning Signs of Thyroid Problems and When You Should See a Doctor
Thyroid disease is common, especially among women and older people, and most issues can be detected and treated.
scitechdaily.com
Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia
Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Medical News Today
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome: Signs and treatment
Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart does not fully develop. This restricts the pumping of oxygenated blood around the body. babies born each year in the United States has this condition. It. affects males. Symptoms may include...
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
Ars Technica
With help from BA.5, new COVID hospitalizations quadrupled since April
As the wave of omicron coronavirus subvariant BA.5 continues to flood the US, daily COVID-19 hospitalizations are four times higher than four months ago, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data reflects the high ongoing transmission of coronavirus subvariants adept at evading...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Lead Charge to Fight Horrific Disease
Over the last few years, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) has made significant strides with regards to advanced screening and prevention of the degenerative disorder. Thanks to funding from philanthropists with connections to companies like Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report,...
Kidney failure in cats: Vet's guide to symptoms and treatment
Kidney failure due to chronic kidney disease is commonly diagnosed in older cats—read on to learn more about this condition and how to spot it. Kidney failure in cats can be due to CKD, Chronic kidney disease, or acute kidney injury. CKD is a type of kidney failure, and it is one of the most common diseases seen in geriatric cats.
verywellhealth.com
Allopurinol for the Treatment of Gout
Allopurinol treats gout, hyperuricemia (the buildup of uric acid in the body), and kidney stones. It is part of a class of drugs called xanthine oxidase inhibitors and is available in the United States under the brand names Zyloprim and Lopurin. Allopurinol works by reducing the production of uric acid...
