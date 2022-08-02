Read on www.srnnews.com
Firmenich marks last year of independence with record profit
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Market share gains in fine fragrances and strong demand for its food ingredients helped Switzerland's Firmenich, which has agreed to merge with DSM (DSMN.AS), deliver a near 11% jump in adjusted annual earnings on Friday.
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Suncor Energy quarterly profit surges, plans to divest assets
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) posted an over fourfold jump in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the oil producer benefited from a rally in commodity prices, and floated plans to divest assets and slim down its portfolio.
Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss
Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop
(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
Monte dei Paschi enlists more banks for cash call as legal risks rise
MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) (BMPS.MI) said four more banks had agreed to back its upcoming 2.5 billion euro ($2.6 billion) cash call, as it moves to fend off a fresh legal challenge.
Zalando expects return to growth in H2 after weak Q2
BERLIN (Reuters) – Online fashion retailer Zalando on Thursday reported a 58% drop in second-quarter operating profit and lower sales but said it expected to return to growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year. Zalando’s gross merchandise volume was flat at 3.8 billion euros ($3.86...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Deutsche Post Reports Double-Digit Q2 Earnings Growth
BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post reported double-digit growth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year. Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24...
MetLife quarterly profit falls on softer investment returns
(Reuters) -U.S. insurer MetLife Inc reported a 22% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday as weaker investment returns offset gains from rising premiums. Growing worries of a recession, geopolitical turmoil and rate hikes have dragged global equity markets, muddying a rebound in investment income from pandemic lows. Overall net investment...
CK Hutchison H1 Profit Rises 4.3%, Aims for Solid H2 Performance
HONG KONG (Reuters) - CK Hutchison, the ports-to-telecoms arm of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday its net profit in the first six months rose 4.3%, helped by high energy prices, steady contributions from infrastructure businesses. Profit rose to HK$19.09 billion ($2.43 billion) from HK$18.3 billion a year earlier,...
Auto supplier Aptiv lowers outlook as China lockdowns, costs bite
(Reuters) -Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc on Thursday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, as lockdowns in China took a bite out of quarterly results, while the industry continues to struggle with elevated freight and labor costs. Aptiv, whose customers include Stellantis NV, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co,...
RTL Group Increases Revenue to $3.3 Billion Despite Macro Uncertainties, But First-Half Profits Slide
Click here to read the full article. Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has declared revenue of €3.26 billion ($3.35 billion) for the first half of 2022, a growth of 9% from the corresponding period in 2021. The RTL Group has interests in 56 television channels, eight streaming services and 36 radio stations. The group’s content business, Fremantle, is one of the world’s largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, including “American Idol,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor.” Revenue at Fremantle was up 8% to €983 million. Adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes, and...
Tenaris posts 167% rise in Q2 core profits
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Steel pipe maker Tenaris (TENR.MI) reported a 167% increase in core profit in the second quarter with sales improving sequentially also thanks to further pricing gains in North America and a recovery of volumes in the Middle East.
Zoetis's Clocks Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers FY22 Profit Outlook
Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.05 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y, almost in line with the consensus of $2.04. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, +1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.22. Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.09 billion, +9%. Sales of companion animal products increased...
Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide
TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
Block Inc Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Shares Fall On Outlook And Bitcoin Impact
Financial company Block Inc SQ reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights for investors and details on how Bitcoin BTC/USD impacted the results. What Happened: Block Inc, which changed its name from Square in December, reported second-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion, down 6%...
Sun Life shares up after earnings beat, U.K. unit sale
TORONTO (Reuters) -Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business as well as an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings.
