Business

Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss

Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion. Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements. Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
srnnews.com

Dorsey-led Block posts quarterly loss on bitcoin slump; shares drop

(Reuters) -Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc on Thursday reported a loss for the second quarter as a bruising selloff in cryptocurrency markets hurt the fintech company’s earnings from bitcoin trades on its platform. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, fell nearly 6% after market hours. Bitcoin prices slumped about 36%...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Zalando expects return to growth in H2 after weak Q2

BERLIN (Reuters) – Online fashion retailer Zalando on Thursday reported a 58% drop in second-quarter operating profit and lower sales but said it expected to return to growth and improved profitability in the second half of the year. Zalando’s gross merchandise volume was flat at 3.8 billion euros ($3.86...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

Watsco’s latest earnings highlight the quality in the high-yield stock. A leading producer of titanium dioxide, Tronox will pay investors to sit back and do nothing while watching the company grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Deutsche Post Reports Double-Digit Q2 Earnings Growth

BERLIN (Reuters) -German logistics company Deutsche Post reported double-digit growth in revenue and earnings on Friday and confirmed its outlook for 2022, as its flourishing freight and express business built on an already-strong start to the year. Revenue rose by 23.4% year on year in the second quarter to 24...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
srnnews.com

MetLife quarterly profit falls on softer investment returns

(Reuters) -U.S. insurer MetLife Inc reported a 22% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday as weaker investment returns offset gains from rising premiums. Growing worries of a recession, geopolitical turmoil and rate hikes have dragged global equity markets, muddying a rebound in investment income from pandemic lows. Overall net investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

CK Hutchison H1 Profit Rises 4.3%, Aims for Solid H2 Performance

HONG KONG (Reuters) - CK Hutchison, the ports-to-telecoms arm of retired billionaire Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday its net profit in the first six months rose 4.3%, helped by high energy prices, steady contributions from infrastructure businesses. Profit rose to HK$19.09 billion ($2.43 billion) from HK$18.3 billion a year earlier,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
srnnews.com

Auto supplier Aptiv lowers outlook as China lockdowns, costs bite

(Reuters) -Auto parts supplier Aptiv Plc on Thursday cut its full-year profit and revenue forecast, as lockdowns in China took a bite out of quarterly results, while the industry continues to struggle with elevated freight and labor costs. Aptiv, whose customers include Stellantis NV, Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co,...
BUSINESS
Variety

RTL Group Increases Revenue to $3.3 Billion Despite Macro Uncertainties, But First-Half Profits Slide

Click here to read the full article. Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has declared revenue of €3.26 billion ($3.35 billion) for the first half of 2022, a growth of 9% from the corresponding period in 2021. The RTL Group has interests in 56 television channels, eight streaming services and 36 radio stations. The group’s content business, Fremantle, is one of the world’s largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, including “American Idol,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor.” Revenue at Fremantle was up 8% to €983 million. Adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes, and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Tenaris posts 167% rise in Q2 core profits

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Steel pipe maker Tenaris (TENR.MI) reported a 167% increase in core profit in the second quarter with sales improving sequentially also thanks to further pricing gains in North America and a recovery of volumes in the Middle East.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Corporate earnings underpin TSX as oil prices slide

TORONTO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday as gains for consumer and industrial shares offset fresh lows for oil prices that pressured the energy sector, a day before key U.S. and Canadian jobs data.
STOCKS

