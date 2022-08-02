ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte FC to face DC United, who handed team first regular-season loss

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is preparing for its match against D.C. United on Wednesday.

D.C. United beat Charlotte, 3-0, in the team’s first MLS match in Charlotte’s MLS history. However, D.C. has lost seven of its last 12 away matches against expansion teams, Charlotte FC reports.

Charlotte FC returns home after a pair of road losses, having won seven of its first 10 home MLS games. The club is the third expansion team in MLS history to win at least seven of its first 10 home matches.

D.C. United defeated Orlando City, 2-1, marking the tenth time in MLS history that a team entered stoppage time trailing but went on to win.

Charlotte conceded seven goals over its last two matches, both on the road. The team has allowed just seven total goals in 10 home matches this season.

On Tuesday, head coach Christian Lattanzio will address media. Channel 9 plans to ask about protocols for delaying or postponing games.

Thousands of fans sheltered in place at Bank of America stadium for hours during severe weather on Saturday. The match, which was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., didn’t start until after 10 p.m. It was called off altogether around 11:30 p.m.

>> You can watch Wednesday’s match live on TV64 at 7 p.m., or on WSOC Now wherever you stream. It will also air in Spanish on Telemundo at midnight.

(WATCH BELOW: Tepper Sports pulls plug on Charlotte FC youth academy at Eastland site)

