Margaret “Peggy” Louise Schaffner-Wolcott went to be with her savior Monday, August 1, 2022 after a year long illness. Peggy was born January 20, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA and was raised in Butler, PA by her mother, Alice Margaret Schaffner and her father, Paul Thomson Wolcott. The Schaffners are a well-known family in Butler, having first settled there in the 1800’s. Peggy worked for Bell Telephone (AT&T) since graduating high school in 1952 until her early retirement in 1989. She moved to Las Vegas in the early 1990’s where she remained until her death at Pacifica’s Legacy Memory Care facility in Las Vegas, NV.

BUTLER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO