Famer’s Market Set For Saturday
Even though it may rain, the Butler City Farmer’s Market will go on tomorrow. The vendors and shopping will, of course, be under the roof, so there’s no need to be concerned with any wet weather that may be a part of our Saturday. Organizers say hundreds of...
Water Line Repairs Ongoing In Lyndora/Highfield Area
Some local residents are dealing with a loss of water service as a result of a water line break. According to a representative of Pennsylvania American Water, a two inch water main broke early Friday morning. Approximately 40 residences in the Highfield and Lyndora areas have been affected. That service...
Shirley A. Barger
Shirley A. Barger, 85, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot, PA. She was born July 2, 1937 in Salem Township, Pennsylvania to the late Rex R. McElhattan and the late Ila C. (Shakley) McElhattan. Shirley graduated from Keystone High School in...
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
Progress on New BC3 Facility
Progress is continuing to be made on the new nursing facility on the main Butler Township campus of Butler County Community College. All underground utilities have been completed on the new Victor K. Phillips Nursing and Allied Health building. BC3 officials report that the placement of structural steel is nearly complete. Employees with several local contractors are currently active at the work site.
Deborah W. “Debbie” Douglas
Deborah W. “Debbie” Douglas, 64, of East Butler, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital with her family by her side. Born June 16, 1958, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert J. Whitacre and Kathryn “Kay” (Smith) Whitacre.
Margaret “Peggy” Louise Schaffner-Wolcott
Margaret “Peggy” Louise Schaffner-Wolcott went to be with her savior Monday, August 1, 2022 after a year long illness. Peggy was born January 20, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA and was raised in Butler, PA by her mother, Alice Margaret Schaffner and her father, Paul Thomson Wolcott. The Schaffners are a well-known family in Butler, having first settled there in the 1800’s. Peggy worked for Bell Telephone (AT&T) since graduating high school in 1952 until her early retirement in 1989. She moved to Las Vegas in the early 1990’s where she remained until her death at Pacifica’s Legacy Memory Care facility in Las Vegas, NV.
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
Butler golfer Scott among field at Jr PGA Golf championships in Chicago
The 2022 Jr. PGA Championships are being played this week in at the Cog Hill Golf and Country Club near Chicago in Illinois. Butler’s Paige Scott is part of the girls field. She did not finish her second round due to weather on Wednesday. A Pennsylvania golfer is tied...
Regatta Returns
The Moraine State Park Regatta is nearly ready to return. The 23rd annual event will begin Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moraine’s Lake Arthur in Portersville before continuing Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s activities include a 5K, live...
Event Sat To Benefit Elementary Kids
A community resource and backpack fair will be held this weekend in Butler. The event is taking place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Moose on West Jefferson Street. This event will benefit the families of Butler Elementary School children in kindergarten through fifth...
Police Looking For Info In Hit & Run
Police are asking for help finding the motorist involved in a hit and run crash last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, the incident occurred July 21st around 5:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Broad Street. A white sedan in the left travel lane...
Football Lawsuit Moves Back To State Court
A lawsuit filed by the Butler Area School District against the PIAA regarding the playoff eligibility of their football team is moving back to state court. According to Superintendent Dr. Brian White, a ruling made by federal judge earlier this week dismisses a number of the questions the PIAA requested to be decided by a federal court.
College Football America lists the Rock at #21 preseason
The Slippery Rock University football team is ranked 21st in the College Football America pre-season poll. The Rock will begin preparations for their season when they report to camp this Sunday. The team enters the season, which begins Labor Day weekend, seeking their fourth straight PSAC-West Division title and fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
Mustello To Hold Family Fun Night
Representative Marci Mustello will be hosting her second annual Family Fun Night later this month. The event is open to all residents and their families in the 11th Legislative District. It’ll be held on August 16, from 5-8 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show, located at 625 Evans City Road, in Butler.
James T. Roush
James T. Roush, 75, of West Sunbury, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born December 1, 1946 in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Raymond C. and Lola (Mansfield) Roush. James worked as an Asbestos Worker and was a member of Insulators Local #2....
Lawrence County Man To Face Federal Charges
A Lawrence County man has been sentenced on charges of violating federal narcotics laws. U.S. Department of Justice officials say 37-year-old Dondi Searcy Jr of New Castle will serve 150 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. According to authorities, Searcy Jr conspired to distribute more than...
Family Fun Day on Saturday
A fundraiser to benefit those in need of transplants will be held this weekend. A Family Fun Day is planned for Saturday at Mars-Bethel Golf from noon to 3 p.m. The day will include free mini golf as well as a petting zoo, face painting, balloons, a 50/50, basket raffle, and food trucks.
