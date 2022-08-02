ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting in Covington; car linked to Young Dolph killing, police say

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a woman in Covington last year.

The shooting happened in Nov. 12, 2021, at S. College and Church Street.

According to Covington Police (CPD), officers discovered a vehicle with two people inside had been shot multiple times.

The victims had just left a football game at Covington High School when a white Mercedes blocked the intersection.

Two suspects in face masks got out of the Mercedes carrying large assault rifles, police said.

The suspects fired multiple shots into the front of the hood and windshield.

Detectives believe the shooting was gang-related and targeted, police said.

Police confirmed last year the Mercedes was used in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, who was gunned down inside a South Memphis cookie store days after the Covington homicide.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but one woman was pronounced dead days later.

Officials said 30 automatic rifle shell casings were found in the road directly in front of the victim’s car.

During the investigation, suspect Treon Ingram, 22, was taken into custody at the Desoto County Detention Center in Mississippi on unrelated charges

He was later found to be in possession of the weapon connected to the shooting, police said.

Detectives worked jointly with Desoto County and the Memphis Police Department investigators to gather evidence in the case.

Ingram, of Memphis, was indicted last week by CPD detectives in the July term of the Tipton County Grand Jury.

His appearance in Tipton County Court is pending the resolution of additional criminal court cases in Shelby County and Desoto County, police said.

He has been charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree murder and two felony weapons charges. He has had a detainer placed on him in Mississippi and a $1 million bond has been set in the Tipton County case.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

