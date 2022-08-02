Read on butlerradio.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Increased Number of Thefts From Cars in Delaware Prompts Police Warning
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are warning the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
4 Injured After Crash Involving Towamencin Township Police Car
TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Four people were injured in a crash involving a Towamencin Township police car and a Sedan on Monday morning. Police say the crash happened on Valley Forge Road near Snyder Road, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Valley Forge Road was shut down for six hours but is open again. No word on how the crash happened.
Pa. state troopers warn of secret shopper scam
A Somerset County woman is out $2,550 in a secret shopper scam, according to state police. Troopers said the woman on Friday was contacted by text message that asked if she would like to become a secret shopper for Walmart. She expressed interest and later received a letter and check written out to her for $2,550 in the mail.
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
Tornadoes Blowing Up To 120 MPH Damage Homes In PA: NWS
Two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, according to the National Weather Service. The first tornado hit at the border of West Virginia in Ohio and Marshall counties, and Washington County, Pennsylvania. It was going between 110 and 120 mph or a EF2. The second tornado...
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of...
Delaware launches drive to fill 400 state jobs
Delaware has launched a $225,000 campaign to advertise the many state jobs available, and to make sure job seekers know the state has raised salaries and offers alternative schedules. The campaign is a unique move for the state, pointed out Claire DeMatteis, secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources. It’s aimed at catching the attention of Delaware workers ... Read More
Video: Delaware Memorial Bridge To Undergo Multi-Year Deck Rehab
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) will begin a multi-year project on the New Jersey-bound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge after Labor Day. The project includes removal of the top 2” of the existing deck slabs and replacement with an Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) overlay on the New Jersey-bound Span of Delaware Memorial Bridge. Using hydro demolition, two inches of the old deck will be removed, the reinforcing mat repaired, transverse deck relief joints and expansion joints replace, and a UHPC deck overlay added.
Pa. COVID update: Hospital and death averages stable, but high case rate a cause for concern
Pennsylvania ended July and began August with its daily COVID-19 case counts trending up. Over the course of the 28 days between Thursday and July 7, the date of our last COVID-19 update, Pennsylvania has averaged 3,114 new cases per day. But in the last seven days, the state has...
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Federal judge allows DE vanity license plate suit to proceed
A federal judge allowed a Milton woman’s lawsuit to proceed against Delaware officials over its recall of a vanity license plate. Federal District Court Judge Richard Andrews denied the state's dismissal of the suit centering around a vanity license plate issued to breast cancer survivor Kari Overington in early 2021.
Delaware ratchets up masking recommendations as COVID cases rise
Delaware is again encouraging people to wear a mask indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That’s the result of an increase in COVID cases in recent days throughout the state. Last week, Delaware’s COVID hospitalizations were up 22% from 129 to 165 patients, with 12 patients in critical condition...
Helping Kentucky
If you have seen the pictures of the flooding that has occurred in Kentucky after last weeks storms, then you know the damage that has been done. The National Weather says the St. Louis metro hasn’t seen that kind of rainfall since 1874. If you would like to help...
$2,000 payment to Pennsylvanians gets a fresh push
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A push to give Pennsylvanians $2,000 direct payments continues in Harrisburg after Gov. Wolf and others reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program. The program was first proposed by Wolf back in Feb. but he said Republican leaders in the General Assembly wouldn’t get on board with funding it in this year’s budget. […]
