KOLO TV Reno
Preparing for more flooding in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain has created a dangerous situation in our area. Alpine County is dealing with flooding in some towns and homes. Highway 89 is closed north of Markleeville due to severe flash flooding in the area. It’s closed from Turtle Rock Park to Markleeville, with more heavy rain expected on Thursday.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months
Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
KOLO TV Reno
Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6 P.M. UPDATE: California 4 south of Markleeville is closed in both directions from Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek due to flash flooding and debris flow, Alpine County Unified Command reports. They ask residents and visitors to avoid the Markleeville area until further notice. 4:55 P.M....
mymotherlode.com
Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89
Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
KCRA.com
PHOTOS: Community cleans up Markleeville after Sierra flash flooding
ALPINE COUNTY, Calif. — A day after flash flooding swept through parts of the Sierra, the community of Markleeville came out to clean up the mud. | MORE | Major flooding hit parts of Alpine County; Highway 89 closed due to flood impacts. Click through the gallery above for...
mynews4.com
Multiple drivers rescued near Reno Airport from Wednesday downpour
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A heavy downpour of rain filled the streets of Reno on Wednesday, leaving some drivers stuck in flood waters near the Reno Airport. The Reno Fire Department responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. on Terminal Way and Airmotive Way where multiple cars were stuck in inches of rainfall.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy Downpour Swamps Reno Area and Markleeville
What's happening in Downtown Reno during August. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm.
2news.com
Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night
A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
Parts of the Sierra pummeled by downpours during Flash Flood Warning, Advisory
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Markleeville was pummeled by rain during a Flash Flood Warning and Advisory from the National Weather Service. According NWS meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf, the area saw a total of roughly two to 2 1/4 inches of rain in two hours. He said there were points that saw rain at the rate of half an inch every 10 minutes and some short bursts of 3 inches per hour.
2news.com
Dragon Lights Festival Closed for Weather-Related Emergency on Thursday
The Dragon Lights Festival will close Thursday, August 4 due to the predicted heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the area. The event management will issue refunds to ticket holders for this evening only. “As safety of our guests is our priority and we want everyone to have an enjoyable...
KOLO TV Reno
Lightning sparked fire reported on Peavine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection crews are on scene of a brush fire on Peavine Mountain. Officials say it appears to have been sparked by lightning. It is currently burning on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon near Verdi. So far, the fire is mapped at about a quarter of an acre and crews are working to put out the flames.
KCRA.com
Major flooding hit parts of Alpine County; Highway 89 closed due to flood impacts
MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — The Markleeville area of Alpine County on Wednesday faced what the National Weather Service described as a particularly dangerous situation because of severe flooding and impacts. A flash flood emergency was issued until 7:30 p.m. for the Tamarack Fire burn scar area, which includes Markleeville and...
rosevilletoday.com
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire reported in Pine Nut range east of Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - East Fork Fire is responding to a fire in the Pine Nut Mountains east of Minden. The fire was reported around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sunrise Pass Road. There’s no word yet on whether any structures are threatened, but the fire is burning...
KDWN
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
kion546.com
Bat infestation forces Nevada firehouse to shut down indefinitely
A bat infestation has caused a fire station in Nevada to close for an “undetermined amount of time,” according to a release from the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “Due to an infestation of bats, it has been determined that the station is a health and safety risk...
informnny.com
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
KCRA.com
Caught on video: SUV crashes into a Tahoe-area dispensary
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Surveillance video captured a scary moment at a Lake Tahoe-area dispensary when a car crashed into the business' front windows. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Tuesday to the crash at the NuLeaf Lake Tahoe dispensary on Highway 28 in Incline Village. An elderly...
KOLO TV Reno
New diverging diamond interchange completed in Lemmon Valley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC is four months ahead of schedule on the Lemmon Drive Project, and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the work done. Segment one widened Lemmon Drive from four lanes to six lanes from Sky Vista Parkway/Buck Drive to Military Road. “This...
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
