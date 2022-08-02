ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Preparing for more flooding in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Heavy rain has created a dangerous situation in our area. Alpine County is dealing with flooding in some towns and homes. Highway 89 is closed north of Markleeville due to severe flash flooding in the area. It’s closed from Turtle Rock Park to Markleeville, with more heavy rain expected on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Reno gets more rain in one hour than in the previous 7 months

Reno remains under a flash flood watch after the city got more rain in an hour Wednesday night than it had received all year. A thunderstorm that moved through Reno from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. dropped 1.22 inches of rain, the National Weather Service said. From January through July,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get ready for more heavy rain and possible floods

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6 P.M. UPDATE: California 4 south of Markleeville is closed in both directions from Lake Alpine to Wolf Creek due to flash flooding and debris flow, Alpine County Unified Command reports. They ask residents and visitors to avoid the Markleeville area until further notice. 4:55 P.M....
RENO, NV
mymotherlode.com

Flooding In Sierra Nevada Damages And Closes Highway 89

Markleeville, CA — Heavy rainfall, leading to flash flooding, occurred yesterday afternoon in the Markleeville area. The area impacted was in the Tamarack Fire burn scar (which burned 68,000 acres last summer). Caltrans reports that while the water has started to recede, there is significant damage on Highway 89, just north of Markleeville. There was a bridge repair project already underway in the area, reducing traffic to one lane. Some of the earth under the highway has completely washed away, making the road impassable. The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period. Engineers are heading to the area this morning to better assess the damage. It is unclear when the highway will reopen, but officials state it is anticipated to be “long term.”
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
mynews4.com

Multiple drivers rescued near Reno Airport from Wednesday downpour

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A heavy downpour of rain filled the streets of Reno on Wednesday, leaving some drivers stuck in flood waters near the Reno Airport. The Reno Fire Department responded to a call around 8:10 p.m. on Terminal Way and Airmotive Way where multiple cars were stuck in inches of rainfall.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night

A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
NEVADA STATE
ABC10

Parts of the Sierra pummeled by downpours during Flash Flood Warning, Advisory

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — Markleeville was pummeled by rain during a Flash Flood Warning and Advisory from the National Weather Service. According NWS meteorologist Mark Deutschendorf, the area saw a total of roughly two to 2 1/4 inches of rain in two hours. He said there were points that saw rain at the rate of half an inch every 10 minutes and some short bursts of 3 inches per hour.
MARKLEEVILLE, CA
2news.com

Dragon Lights Festival Closed for Weather-Related Emergency on Thursday

The Dragon Lights Festival will close Thursday, August 4 due to the predicted heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the area. The event management will issue refunds to ticket holders for this evening only. “As safety of our guests is our priority and we want everyone to have an enjoyable...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lightning sparked fire reported on Peavine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire Protection crews are on scene of a brush fire on Peavine Mountain. Officials say it appears to have been sparked by lightning. It is currently burning on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon near Verdi. So far, the fire is mapped at about a quarter of an acre and crews are working to put out the flames.
TRUCKEE, CA
