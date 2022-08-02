Read on www.sfgate.com
Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights
Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings
Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights
Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same...
Recap: Guardant Health Q2 Earnings
Guardant Health GH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.21. Revenue was up $17.04 million from the same...
NuStar Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
NuStar Energy NS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 44.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same...
Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past...
United Fire: Q2 Earnings Insights
United Fire Gr UFCS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Fire Gr beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was down $24.88 million from...
Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
Recap: Integral Ad Science Q2 Earnings
Integral Ad Science IAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integral Ad Science missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $25.25 million from...
Recap: Walker & Dunlop Q2 Earnings
Walker & Dunlop WD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walker & Dunlop missed estimated earnings by 15.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $59.44 million from...
Recap: Vanda Pharma Q2 Earnings
Vanda Pharma VNDA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharma missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was down $3.51 million from the same...
Recap: Lifetime Brands Q2 Earnings
Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $35.32 million from the same...
SeaWorld Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights
SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SeaWorld Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $65.03 million from the same...
Independence Contract: Q2 Earnings Insights
Independence Contract ICD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Independence Contract reported an EPS of $-0.72. Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Insights
Northwest Natural Hldg NWN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northwest Natural Hldg beat reported an EPS of $0.05. Revenue was up $46.04 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Recap: Diversey Holdings Q2 Earnings
Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diversey Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $65.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Dream Finders Homes Q2 Earnings
Dream Finders Homes DFH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dream Finders Homes beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $427.86 million from...
