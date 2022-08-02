ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Stem Q2 Earnings

Stem STEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Stem missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $47.61 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings

Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights

Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Guardant Health Q2 Earnings

Guardant Health GH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 17.36%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-1.21. Revenue was up $17.04 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NuStar Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

NuStar Energy NS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NuStar Energy missed estimated earnings by 44.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $3.06 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings

Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Townsquare Media Inc#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

X4 Pharmaceuticals XFOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. X4 Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.6 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year. Past...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

United Fire: Q2 Earnings Insights

United Fire Gr UFCS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United Fire Gr beat estimated earnings by 4.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was down $24.88 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Willdan Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Willdan Group WLDN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Willdan Group missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $5.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Integral Ad Science Q2 Earnings

Integral Ad Science IAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integral Ad Science missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $25.25 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Walker & Dunlop Q2 Earnings

Walker & Dunlop WD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Walker & Dunlop missed estimated earnings by 15.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $59.44 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Vanda Pharma Q2 Earnings

Vanda Pharma VNDA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vanda Pharma missed estimated earnings by 54.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was down $3.51 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Lifetime Brands Q2 Earnings

Lifetime Brands LCUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lifetime Brands missed estimated earnings by 380.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $35.32 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SeaWorld Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights

SeaWorld Entertainment SEAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SeaWorld Entertainment beat estimated earnings by 5.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.62 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $65.03 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Independence Contract: Q2 Earnings Insights

Independence Contract ICD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Independence Contract reported an EPS of $-0.72. Revenue was up $22.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Northwest Natural: Q2 Earnings Insights

Northwest Natural Hldg NWN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Northwest Natural Hldg beat reported an EPS of $0.05. Revenue was up $46.04 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Diversey Holdings Q2 Earnings

Diversey Hldgs DSEY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diversey Hldgs reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $65.20 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Dream Finders Homes Q2 Earnings

Dream Finders Homes DFH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dream Finders Homes beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $427.86 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy