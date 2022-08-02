Read on www.newsbtc.com
Why Top Analysts Are Bullish On Polygon (MATIC), Cardano (ADA) And Pre-Sale Token Chronoly.io
As the bear market begins to simmer down into what some traders call the “accumulation phase,” investors are scouting for promising opportunities in the crypto market. With the potential for the next bull run to be even bigger than 2021’s, finding projects with fantastic fundamentals is top on many crypto enthusiasts’ priority lists.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
coingeek.com
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King—more proof that ‘crypto’ is a crime-ridden cesspit
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is the latest digital currency-themed documentary to take Netflix by storm. It tracks the life of Gerald Cotten, the founder of QuadrigaCX, and tries to discover whether he faked his own death in India, disappearing with hundreds of millions in customers’ funds forever.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, Binance.US delists AMP token, and hackers steal $200 million from Nomad: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Adrian Hetman of Immunefi discusses the $200 million breach of Nomad's blockchain bridge, and how to make the technology more secure.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
CNBC
The $300 billion meme stock that makes GameStop look like child's play
AMTD Digital, a little-known Hong Kong-based fintech company, saw its shares skyrocket 126% on Tuesday alone after experiencing a series of trading halts. The company went public in mid-July, and its stock is up 21,400% to $1,679 apiece from its IPO price of $7.80 in just two weeks. The wild...
NEWSBTC
XRP In Bearish Mode As Ripple Unlatches 1 Billion Tokens From 2 Wallets
Ripple (XRP) is in bearish mode and was down 1.93% as seen overnight. Moreover, Ripple has recently freed up over 1 billion XRP tokens coming from two separate escrow wallets. Currently, the crypto trades at $0.38 on the biggest spot exchanges. Ripple has evidently locked over 55% of XRP’s total...
NEWSBTC
Crypto News Today – Avalanche Continues To Impress Devs As RoboApe Aims To Evolve The Meme Coin Sector
The start of August has seen some interesting news hit the world of crypto with Ripple (XRP) releasing information that they sold $409 million worth of XRP across Q2, Polygon (MATIC) having a 30-day increase of 95% entering August, and Ethereum (ETH) seeing a similar rise of 60%. The phrase...
NEWSBTC
7 Best Altcoin Projects to Watch and Invest in 2022
Bitcoin is the biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is the most popular. But several other coins have impressed investors. The rest of the coins are known as altcoins – Bitcoin alternatives – and many altcoins projects have provided significant returns higher than just holding Bitcoin. The potential...
After admitting their MMO 'sucks,' developer reworks the entire game
Survival MMO Lost Oasis replaces its mobile forts with static bases, and is now focused on PvE rather than PvP.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
NEWSBTC
The Most Popular Bitcoin Implementations in Day-to-Day Services
In today’s article, we will investigate some of the most well-known applications of bitcoin in everyday services, see how they work and also the consolidation of bitcoin throughout the years. In addition to that, we will touch briefly on the specifics of each implementation. A cryptocurrency is a digital...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Creator Vitalik Buterin Predicts Facebook Attempt To Build Metaverse Will Fail
The co-founder of the world’s leading smart contract platform is skeptical that the first wave of the metaverse can succeed. Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin tells his 4.1 million Twitter followers that while the concept of an online virtual world will eventually come to fruition, he thinks that current corporate visions for the metaverse are likely to fail.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange BitMEX Offers Strategy on Potential 'ETHPoW' Split as China Miner Contests Ethereum Merge
It’s little more than speculation now that some Ethereum miners might break away when the world’s second-biggest blockchain shifts as soon as September to a new “proof-of-stake” system that’s supposed to be better for the environment. But with the Ethereum “Merge” still at least a...
