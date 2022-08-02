Stock markets will remain volatile for the next few months despite their July rebound, according to UBS

A handful of principal mortgage rates, including 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed rates, trailed off. Average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also moved down slightly. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation continues to climb or begins to retreat. Interest rates are dynamic and unpredictable -- at least on a daily or weekly basis -- and they respond to a wide variety of economic factors. Right now, they're particularly sensitive to inflation and the prospect of a US recession. With so much uncertainty in the market, if you're looking to buy a home, trying to time the market may not play to your favor. If inflation rises and rates climb, this could translate to higher interest rates and steeper monthly mortgage payments. For this reason, you may have better luck locking in a lower mortgage interest rate sooner rather than later. No matter when you decide to shop for a home, it's always a good idea to seek out multiple lenders to compare rates and fees to find the best mortgage for your specific situation.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO