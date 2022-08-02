ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hackers stole nearly $200 million from US crypto firm

Nomad, a San Francisco-based crypto firm, has lost $190 million worth of its digital currency in a series of thefts, blockchain security firm PeckShield told Reuters on Tuesday. The crypto firm said on Twitter that it was “aware of the incident” and was investigating the matter. “We are...
Axie Infinity CEO pulled out $3 million of crypto before $600 million hack was announced

While the gaming mainstream remains deeply distrustful of anything associated with crypto, one of the apparent successes was Axie Infinity: a Pokémon-style game built around pets called Axies that can be traded, battled and, of course, are claimed to have some sort of 'real' value. Axie Infinity's ecosystem was valued in the hundreds of millions. Then, on March 23, the company's 'sidechain' Ronin network was hacked, with the perpetrators stealing Ethereum and USDC stablecoins that were at the time valued in the region of $600 million.
Crypto firm that promised security loses $200 million in 'frenzied free-for-all' hack

In what now seems like a weekly event, the latest big crypto hack has made off with nearly $200 million in value from Nomad, a so-called cross-chain token bridge. These bridges are designed to allow people to transfer crypto tokens between different blockchains and, without getting too far into the weeds, work by locking up tokens in one chain and re-issuing them in a 'wrapped' form on another: this process is called a smart contract.
The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base

A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
