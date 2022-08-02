Read on www.977rocks.com
Event Sat To Benefit Elementary Kids
A community resource and backpack fair will be held this weekend in Butler. The event is taking place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Moose on West Jefferson Street. This event will benefit the families of Butler Elementary School children in kindergarten through fifth...
Museum Hosting Curator To Talk Community History
The public is invited to attend an upcoming event to hear about local history. The South Butler Community Library is hosting Saxonburg Museum curator Fred Caesar, who will share his research at 6 p.m. Thursday. Caesar will talk about how many specialty shops and full-service stores have made Saxonburg a...
West Brady To Reopen Later This Month
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler is expected to reopen later this month. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the state Department of Environmental Protection will not let the contractor open the road until about 100 feet of 2 to 3 foot high fence is in place.
National Night Out A Success
More than 50 Butler Township residents took part in a nationwide initiative Tuesday to connect local government officials and first responders with community members. Butler Township police officers, firefighters and township officials met with residents of all ages along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates as part of National Night Out.
Regatta Returns
The Moraine State Park Regatta is nearly ready to return. The 23rd annual event will begin Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moraine’s Lake Arthur in Portersville before continuing Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s activities include a 5K, live...
Many Northern Butler County Residents Lose Power
While most of Thursday’s storms kept north of Butler County, many Butler County residents were impacted by power outages. Shortly after 2 p.m. Penn Power reported nearly 1,200 residents without electricity located mostly in Mercer Township and Harrisville Borough. Central Electric Cooperative reported nearly 600 customers experiencing power loss....
Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road
At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
Two Injured In Accident
More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County
A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
SRU Recognized For Dedication To Military Members
Slippery Rock University has been recognized for their dedication to helping military service members and veterans in achieving success. The Colleges of Distinction awarded SRU with the honor. According to a press release from the university, they evaluate institutions based on benchmarks including comprehensive educational benefits, a school’s military and veteran’s affairs team, flexible and accessible option, faculty training for helping military students, and campus activities and community support.
