Inverness, FL

Inverness teen arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 40-year-old bicyclist dead in Citrus County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:38 p.m. Sunday in the area of West Grover Cleveland Boulevard and South Missouri Drive.

The report said William Joseph Cohill of Inverness was traveling westbound on Grover Cleveland, just east of South Missouri, and failed to observe the cyclist who was in front of him.

Cohill’s sedan hit the rear of the bicycle, and the cyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The cyclist’s name was not released.

Troopers said neither Cohill nor his two passengers, both age 17, were hurt.

According to troopers, Cohill fled the scene, but was found a short time later in Crystal River.

He was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

