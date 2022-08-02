Peterson named new SD Highway Patrol Assistant Superintendent

Read on mitchellnow.com
Related
drgnews.com
Hughes County and Fort Pierre each approve resolution creating Central South Dakota Ambulance District; Pierre and Stanley County to discuss during meetings this evening
The Hughes County Commission and the Fort Pierre City Council have unanimously approved resolutions supporting the creation of the Central South Dakota Ambulance District. It could include Hughes and Stanley counties and the towns included within those boundaries. Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple says to continue providing service in the...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration approval for June storm
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem announced today that South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration that allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help South Dakota local governments in six counties statewide recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14, 2022.
KEVN
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
drgnews.com
Manure pile, ambulance district, vacation homes all on agenda for Fort Pierre City Council tonight
The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening (Aug. 1, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. The public may attend the meeting in person or access it remotely. To access it:. using Zoom on a computer or smartphone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cityofpierre.org
Property Owners Reminded to Clear Vegetation
The City of Pierre is reminding property owners to clear vegetation that is blocking traffic signs and walking paths. “There are a number of locations throughout Pierre where bushes or low-hanging trees are blocking stop signs and trees are obstructing sidewalks,” said Police Chief Jason Jones. “Especially with kids heading back to school soon, we want to make sure they have safe walkways and street crossings.”
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
Comments / 0