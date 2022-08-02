ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Retired officer urges lawmakers to adapt school risk assessment plan

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saGTN_0h1YceRg00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A retired Scranton police officer is taking his first-hand experience and turning it into a guide for schools across the nation.

Joe Harris spent over a decade working at the Scranton Police Department.

In his line of duty, Harris created risk assessments for not only major events like the St. Patrick’s parade and the Scranton half marathon, but also for school districts like Carbondale.

Commissioners’ prison record purged without authorization

“It’s hanging around the school just like a bad guy would determining vulnerable areas of the school, weak points to attack the school, site security, there’s a lot of time you need to invest into that school the same way an adversary would invest if he wanted to plan an attack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4iov_0h1YceRg00

The biggest issue he found was that there wasn’t a standardized plan being followed across school districts in our area or across county lines.

Harris says that lack of standardization is an issue and steps should be taken to be more proactive.

“An active shooter drill for instance, that is something that we’re going to do if all of our security measures have been breached. But the whole idea and objective is to prevent it from happening.”

So he spent the last three years utilizing his first-hand experience here in Lackawanna County to cultivate a blueprint for standardized school safety.

“I was able to put it into one book. Start to finish, this would give you the opportunity to know everything you need to know about school security or at least have a pretty good foundation.”

Keeping our young and brightest protected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsRadio WILK

New start date and other news for the Scranton School District

A new start date for schools in the Scranton School District was announced at their school board meeting last evening. First day of classes will now be September 8. The delay is to allow for teachers to receive safety training. Announcement was also made of David Baker being appointed as the new director of safety and security in the district. Baker has been the Chief Detective in Lackawanna County for the past 2 years. A preliminary $218 million dollar budget for 2023 was also approved. Right now it would mean a 5.2 percent tax increase but they are continuing to work to try and reduce that amount before it must be passed by January.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton hospitals propose joining together under one license

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY — Michael Curran, CEO of both the Moses Taylor Hospital and the Regional Hospital of Scranton, sent in a request to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for the two Scranton based hospitals to work under one license. Under a joint license, Moses Taylor would focus in obstetrics and senior mental health services, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Battle for First Hosptial’s future

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s more fallout Thursday, about the planned closure of a mental health and psychiatric facility in Luzerne County. It comes after this week’s announcement that First Hospital of Kingston will close its doors in the fall. News of the planned closure is a blow to patients and their families, as […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
City
Carbondale, PA
Scranton, PA
Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Scranton, PA
Education
Newswatch 16

Fighting to keep First Hospital open

KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
KINGSTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Two area hospitals plan merger

Commonwealth Health has announced Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton plan to join together under one license. The health system says the plan "formally joins two respected histories of caring for the community with distinct campuses providing distinct services". Commonwealth Health sent the state Department of Health a request to consolidate operations of the two facilities under a single license. Discussions with the state are ongoing but the goal is to complete the licensure transition this year. Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior mental health services, while Regional Hospital will offer medical, surgical and intensive care and cardiovascular services.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hospitals in Scranton plan merger under one license

SCRANTON, Pa. — A major healthcare provider announced plans to combine two locations in the city of Scranton. Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital will operate under one license, according to a release from Commonwealth Health, the parent company of both facilities. Commonwealth Health owns both Regional...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Localevent#Local Life#School Safety#Standardization#St Patrick
PhillyBite

Exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County

- If you love architecture, you'll want to spend a day exploring Concrete City in Luzerne County. The early example of International Style architecture in the United States, Concrete City, was developed in 1911 as company housing for Delaware, Lackawanna, and Western Railroad coal divisions. The Concrete City in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress selects new executive director

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Changes are coming to the city of Hazleton in hopes of revitalizing the downtown. “When we came here, for several years we didn’t know where to go,” says Walter Duran, coordinator of the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress. Duran moved to Hazleton from the Dominican Republic. He says for years, […]
WBRE

Hazleton police welcome new K9 unit

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local rotary club.. Is helping out a police department in Luzerne County. For more than a century, the rotary club of Hazleton has been serving the city and changing lives. “Some of the things we do are provide coats for kids in the winter that may not be able […]
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WBRE

Commissioners’ prison record ‘purged without authorization’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization. A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell. Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick google search of the place the eyewitness news studio and the times leader media group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Officials tour SCI-Retreat, could Luzerne County inmates be moved?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Can a former state prison now be used as a county lock-up? Luzerne County leaders toured SCI Retreat in Newport Township, Tuesday. The state closed the retreat in 2020 and now SCI retreat could be an option for Luzerne County to address its concerns regarding its current prison. On Tuesday, county officials […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Rallying against VA Medical Center’s COVID restrictions

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Veterans, community members and politicians are rallying for policy changes at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Luzerne County.    The controversy surrounds pandemic-imposed visitation restrictions in place for some of its resident veterans.   Officials at the VA Medical Center say these safety precautions have prevented significant […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

School start dates for Bradford, Tioga Counties

(WETM) – The start of another academic year is right around the corner. Parents are shopping for school supplies, and districts are getting ready to welcome back their students. Not every school district starts on the same day, and schools in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania are starting earlier than those in New York’s Southern […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Watch: Kingston tree to be demolished

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — An update on a story Eyewitness News reported last week in Kingston. An 80-foot troublesome tree is being demolished Wednesday on the 600 block of Charles Avenue. The shade tree commission approved the $9,000 cost to take down the towering, red oak. The job is expected to be completed Thursday. Mayor […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy