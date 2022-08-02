ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wvlt.tv

Nine dogs rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Animal Rescue Corps crews rescued nine dogs from a house in Hendersonville, which they described as “desperate conditions,” in a news release on Thursday. Authorities had concerns for the animals’ welfare after they had received several complaints, according to ARC officials. When the animal...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria

When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
FRANKLIN, TN
Mighty 990

Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville

DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie

Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
wgnsradio.com

Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN  – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood

Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro

Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro. Need a cup of coffee? We’ve got the cream and sugar. Need an irresistibly fluffy, handcrafted doughnut? We’ve got options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to relax, you’ve found the right place.
MURFREESBORO, TN

