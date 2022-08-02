Read on www.wkrn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurMurfreesboro, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
Eater
The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Is in Talks to Open a Fancy Applebee’s in Nashville
It’s been a year since Walker Hayes’s ode to Applebee’s became the song of the summer, but the country music star isn’t done capitalizing on its viral fame just yet — Hayes says he’s in talks with the chain restaurant to open a “fancy” Applebee’s on Broadway Street in Nashville.
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
wvlt.tv
Nine dogs rescued from ‘desperate conditions’ in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Animal Rescue Corps crews rescued nine dogs from a house in Hendersonville, which they described as “desperate conditions,” in a news release on Thursday. Authorities had concerns for the animals’ welfare after they had received several complaints, according to ARC officials. When the animal...
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canine influenza cases now in Middle Tennessee
Canine influenza, as the name suggests, is specific to dogs, is very contagious, and causes upper respiratory symptoms like nasal discharge and cough. It usually makes your pup tired and can be deadly.
williamsonhomepage.com
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
WTGS
'Lucky' dog rescued from 156 degrees car in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The City of Goodlettsville Fire Department (GFD) has announced that they rescued a dog from a hot car on Tuesday. GFD reported that they received a call on Tuesday for a a pet left in a vehicle. The windows of the vehicle were let down...
Jewish Citizens Under Attack in Nashville
DEVELOPING STORY: Someone is targeting Jewish citizens of Nashville. Anti-Semetic fliers were found on dozens of driveways in the city’s tony West End. “I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one,” one man told Fox 17. “Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Tennessee's Most Famous Deli Sandwich
Cheapism found the best deli sandwich in each state, including this favorite in Tennessee.
You can spend the night at the W Nashville and help a dog's adoption
One downtown hotel is partnering with the Nashville Human Association to help promote shelter pups during August.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
wymt.com
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
wgnsradio.com
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
10 families displaced, Bible spared in Hendersonville fire
Ten families are without a home and two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries after an apartment fire in Hendersonville. One resident is still counting her blessings.
WKRN
Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood
Anti-Semitic fliers were placed along drive ways in a West Nashville neighborhood. Anti-Semitic messages found in Nashville neighborhood. China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan …. South Nashville shooting suspect arrested. Man arrested after barricade situation. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4,...
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by tractor trailer in Tennessee
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
wgnsradio.com
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro
Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro. Need a cup of coffee? We’ve got the cream and sugar. Need an irresistibly fluffy, handcrafted doughnut? We’ve got options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to relax, you’ve found the right place.
Comments / 1