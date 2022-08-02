Read on www.wkrg.com
Fewer storms for the end of the work week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms drifting inland this evening will wind down. Rain chances will run lower into the end of the work week. Any showers or storms will come to an end this evneing as the sun sets. Temperatures will remain mild for most of the Gulf Coast. Overnight lows will fall into the lower and middle 70s. Winds will remain light.
Summertime storms continue; Temps running close to normal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms continue on the Gulf Coast. Our typical summertime pattern looks to roll on into the end of the work week. Isolated storms will begin diminishing after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain with a stray shower or storm possible overnight mainly near the coast. Expect a seasonable night with lows fall into the lower and middle 70s.
Scattered showers and storms with seasonable temps
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. Through the morning and afternoon, the coastal rain will scoot inland and increase in coverage as highs top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder and gusty winds.
Scattered showers and storms yet again
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!. We are starting with coastal showers and storms yet again with temps in the 70’s and muggy conditions. Throughout the day, rain chances will increase to around 50-60% this afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 80’s, which is below average for this time of year. A few strong storms cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder and gusty winds. Storms will fade this evening.
Scattered downpours continue Wednesday, Less rain for the end of the week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a wet Tuesday on the Gulf Coast with numerous showers and storms. We anticipate more sunshine and less rain as we move ahead into the rest of the week and the weekend. The heaviest downpours will come to an end with some...
WALA-TV FOX10
35 vehicles involved in Thursday morning crash on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A major crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 in Mobile involved 35 vehicles, police said. It started around 7:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Highway 90. Police said the first wreck involved an 18-wheeler and ten passenger vehicles. The backup on the interstate then led to ten more collisions.
On the way to Dauphin Island, Gloria’s Produce is a must
You cannot get to Dauphin Island without passing Gloria’s Produce, located at the four-way stop where Laurendine Road ends at Dauphin Island Parkway. And most people can’t pass by without stopping. You can’t miss the unassuming, open-air market with a tin roof, nestled in the shade of leafy trees, that offers fresh fruits and vegetables as well as local honey and boiled peanuts – and, of course, Gloria, who’s always there to welcome customers with a big smile.
BBQ Eggrolls at Grover T’s BBQ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- This week on Cooking with John, John Nodar is at Grover T’s BBQ. Charles will be showing John how they make their Original BBQ Eggrolls. Grover T’s BBQ is located at 5887 Hwy 90 Milton, FL. Their New Drive-thru is convenient for you to pull in & pick-up some `Q’ on the go -or- you can carry out your order for a family picnic, party, business meeting or to take home. They are becoming known as `Catering Experts’ offering numerous self-serve & full–service options for Weddings, Business & Church Gathering to name a few occasions.
I-10 ramp closures August 7-10
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Next week ALDOT anticipates nightly lane/ramp closures on Interstate 10 in Mobile for the removal of 3 overhead signs. The locations and nights are listed below:. Sundav August 7.2022 and if necessary Monday August 8. 2022 - from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-10 Eastbound...
Man says stray bullet hit his boat in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Ben Hofferber doesn’t know for sure what hit his boat, but he says he has a good guess. “I heard several gunshots going off and then I noticed this damage that’s consistent with a bullet having hit my boat,” Hofferber said.
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Hikes Near Mobile, Alabama
Centered on the U.S. Gulf Coast is Mobile, Alabama. It is a bustling port city with rich traditions and over 300 years of history, including the first Mardi Gras celebration in — what would become — the United States. Just past the hustle and bustle of the city,...
Man drowns on Dauphin Island’s West End
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A man drowned Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier. The mayor told FOX10 News that the drowning occurred at about 6 p.m. near the West End Beach at the end of Bienville Boulevard. Collier said he did not...
Saraland woman says Kali Oka Road overdue for repairs, part of it in Prichard city limits
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A major thoroughfare off Highway 158 is causing a lot of attention, but for the wrong reasons. A woman reached out to NBC 15 and said Kali Oka Road is in desperate need of repairs. It is a county road however, the part she's talking about is in the city limits of Prichard.
City of Mobile Parks and Recreation: August Events
8.12.22 – ArtWalk – Friday July 12th – Cathedral Square. During the month of August we will be celebrating Make Up Artists! This is a group of artists, which we have never featured/highlighted before during ArtWalk. We sent out a survey to see if there was interest from this community and nearly 50 local make up artists replied to us. Once we gathered who was interested, a sub-set of these people said they would be willing to help plan. The group decided to do a “showcase” type of event which would allow different types of makeup to be featured throughout the night. Everything from glam/beauty/wedding to Halloween/costume/etc. will be able to be seen at ArtWalk next Friday!
atmorenews.com
Atmore home a total loss after Monday fire
An Atmore home was declared a total loss, mainly from damage caused by black, acrid smoke and massive amounts of water after a small army of firefighters spent nearly two hours Monday (August 1) battling a fire that was fueled by smoldering insulation in its attic. “It was a total...
Shrimp Festival is officially back on in Gulf Shores after 2 years off
The Shrimp Festival is officially back in Gulf Shores. Organizers announced a jam-packed, four-day schedule of activities and free concerts at the 49th annual edition will take place Oct. 6-9, 2022. Concerts will run throughout the four days of the festival on two stages located at each end of the grounds, which are located at Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, where Alabama Highway 59 intersects with East Beach Blvd.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Commissioners to oppose proposed Interstate 10 toll in Mobile, Ala.
Santa Rosa County Commissioner Colten Wright said last week that it’s not fair to levy a toll on motorists to help pay for the $2.7-billion Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. “I personally take great issue with putting a toll on … Interstate 10 coming into Escambia...
1 man dead, ‘pinned’ by excavator: Santa Rosa County Police
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Police Department confirmed one man has died after being “pinned” by an excavator Tuesday morning. According to SRCPD, officers responded to the corner of Pace and Skipper Lane in Milton, Fla. at around 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, August 2. The unidentified male, 50, was pronounced dead […]
8-year-old terrier mix looking for his forever home
Our Pet of the Week is an 8-year-old terrier mix named Henry.
utv44.com
Red snapper season could be cut short
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — There is a possibility of potentially cutting the Gulfs recreational snapper season short. “The snapper season could and might be cut short, we are really pushing back against it,” said Representative Jerry Carl. Representative Jerry Carl, senator Shelby, senator Tuberville, and many other government...
