8.12.22 – ArtWalk – Friday July 12th – Cathedral Square. During the month of August we will be celebrating Make Up Artists! This is a group of artists, which we have never featured/highlighted before during ArtWalk. We sent out a survey to see if there was interest from this community and nearly 50 local make up artists replied to us. Once we gathered who was interested, a sub-set of these people said they would be willing to help plan. The group decided to do a “showcase” type of event which would allow different types of makeup to be featured throughout the night. Everything from glam/beauty/wedding to Halloween/costume/etc. will be able to be seen at ArtWalk next Friday!

MOBILE, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO