Read on www.mocomotive.com
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
BBC
Dartmoor sheep horns painted green as thefts rise
Dartmoor farmers have resorted to painting the horns of sheep in an attempt to thwart livestock thieves. The green paint is aimed at allowing farmers to track their livestock amid a rise in thefts of animals and equipment from farms. Moorland farmer Neil Cole said the thefts were "soul destroying".
BBC
Nine Ladies Stone Circle site damaged by cooking fire
Extensive damage was caused to the area around a Bronze Age stone circle after an open fire was used to cook food in the middle of the recent heatwave. The fire damaged about 200 square metres of moorland at the Nine Ladies Stone Circle site in Derbyshire. Police said the...
Residents Have Slammed Council Bosses For Spending Thousands On World’s Shortest Cycle Lane
Baffled residents have slammed council bosses for spending thousands on “the world’s shortest cycle lane” – which is just 8 feet long. The tiny stretch has left bikers in a spin after it was painted on a newly tarmacked road in Birmingham city center, in the United Kingdom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grade-II listed Grand Designs mansion described as 'heaven' with panoramic views of the Monmouthshire hills on 24 acres of woodland is on the market for £1.95m - after nearly £1m is knocked off the asking price
A Grand Designs six bedroom mansion, which has been described as 'heaven', has nearly £1 million knocked off its price and on the market for £1.95 million. Kemeys Folly first appeared on the popular property show 13 years ago - and was put on the market for £2.75m, but the Grade II-listed building has now had a price drop.
Quirky 'Hobbit-style' eco-home with a 'living' grass roof, solar panels and a biomass boiler goes on the market for £1.75million - and it's located in a Shire!
A Hobbit-style eco-home resembling something out of Middle Earth which features a living grass roof and a biomass boiler has gone on the market for £1.75million. Three Oaks is a quirky-shaped property that looks from the outside that it belongs in Lord of the Rings. Bearing similarities to 'The Shire' - home to the hobbits - it is located in a 'shire' of it's own - Shropshire.
Comments / 0