Memphis, TN

Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting

By Quametra Wilborn
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night.

It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

Emotions were high as the family stood near the crime scene at the church on Walker avenue. A woman told WREG her 18-year-old nephew was the man shot and killed in the parking lot.

“Those families are already grieving. They’re already hurting. They got news last night that they didn’t imagine hearing.” Rev. Dr. Michael L.W. Moore said.

Man arrested on vehicle burglary charges

Reverend Moore is the pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church. He says he rushed over when he got the news a life had been taken on the church’s property.

Officers spent a lot of time searching along the fence which separates the back of the parking lot from New Glory Preparatory Learning.

“Just like other neighborhoods, we’ve experienced violence and those kind of things like that but we’re taking an active part to try to do something about it,” Reverend Moore said.

Police have not released any details on a possible motive.

Pastor Moore says he plans of continuing the church’s 126-year mission to be a beacon of hope and light to those who are suffering in this community by providing resources, support, and prayer.

“We just want to let them know and let this community know that we’re committed to doing what we can bring about a change so that we can have more times of happiness and not times of sadness,” Reverend Moore said.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

We will update this story when more information is released.

