ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County police offer stickers designed to alert officers to people with special needs

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wpde.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Police searching for person of interest in NMB robbery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery. The robbery happened at Home Depot, police said. If you have any information regarding this individual please call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County’s special needs stickers help with peace of mind

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is issuing “special needs stickers” to first responders for service calls. It’s a new approach to handling special needs in Horry County. Safety and peace of mind are things all families value, including those with people with...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Walmart reopen following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in theft of Caterpillar

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. Conway Police Department responded to a construction site on August 1 for a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was stolen. The equipment was stolen on the morning of July 31, 2022.
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Hill
WYFF4.com

Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aba#Horry County Police
wpde.com

Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMBF

Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy