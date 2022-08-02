Horry County police offer stickers designed to alert officers to people with special needs

Read on wpde.com
wpde.com
Police searching for person of interest in NMB robbery
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in a robbery. The robbery happened at Home Depot, police said. If you have any information regarding this individual please call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline...
wpde.com
Remembering Jacob Hancher: Myrtle Beach officer gets bridge named after him
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department will gather to honor a fallen officer Friday afternoon. Officials will be naming the Harrelson Boulevard Bridge after Private First Class Jacob Hancher. The ceremony takes place at 3 p.m. Hancher was shot and killed in the line of...
WMBF
Horry County’s special needs stickers help with peace of mind
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is issuing “special needs stickers” to first responders for service calls. It’s a new approach to handling special needs in Horry County. Safety and peace of mind are things all families value, including those with people with...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach released from $20.7 million wrongful drowning lawsuit
City of Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Mark Kruea informed MyrtleBeachSC News that the city was released from a $20.7 million lawsuit filed by a Maryland family. Lack’s Beach Service is now entirely on the hook for payment. Lack’s contracts with the City of Myrtle Beach for lifeguard service...
WMBF
Horry County offers stickers to alert responders to individuals with special needs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now offering ‘special needs stickers’ to help community members notify first responders of a person with a given need in their home or vehicle. The goal of the window decals is to alert First Responders to any individuals in a...
wpde.com
Walmart reopen following reports of bomb threat in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (9 p.m.): Police say no threat was found, and Walmart is back open to the public. Georgetown Police and Fire departments are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat made toward the town's Walmart. Shoppers are being cleared out of the store,...
WMBF
McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
WMBF
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in theft of Caterpillar
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. Conway Police Department responded to a construction site on August 1 for a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was stolen. The equipment was stolen on the morning of July 31, 2022.
Horry County Planning Commission approves request to rezone 32 acres in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission heard a request to rezone 32.87 acres of land on Hospitality Lane at the intersection of Highways 501 and 31 at a meeting Thursday night. CI Myrtle Beach LLC requested to rezone the land from its current Commercial Forest Agriculture (CFA) and Highway Commercial (HC) […]
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
WYFF4.com
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
wpde.com
Horry County parents could see rise in back-to-school supply costs due to inflation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Back-to-school supplies, like so many other things right now, are going to cost more. In a recent study done by Deloitte Insights, the cost of back-to-school supplies has increased by 8%. ABC News said backpacks are up nearly 12%, costing an average of $70.
wpde.com
No arrest made after hours-long standoff, 2 schools lockdown in Marion County: Police
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Parents said students were released after Johnakin Middle and Marion High Schools were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown came following police activity in the area of Euclid Street, according to officials. And on Thursday, officials confirmed that the two schools were running on...
wpde.com
Boys raise money for 2 new rescue devices for MB Fire Dept. by selling cookies, lemonade
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Who knew lemonade and cookies could potentially help save lives?!. On Wednesday, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said that two boys named Keegan and Brody, or also know as the “Cookie Monsters”, saw the results of their efforts from selling cookies and lemonade last month to raise money for our Water Rescue Team.
wpde.com
Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
Bond hearing held in Florence County for murder suspect Semori McKnight
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A bond hearing was held Wednesday morning in Florence County for a man charged in a 2020 murder. Semori McKnight is charged with murder in the March 25, 2020, killing of Shawn Gibson on Byrd Street in Timmonsville. The hearing ended without a decision by the judge. Count on New13 for […]
wpde.com
Parents complain new drop off procedure at Florence school is causing major headaches
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some parents complained about the new drop-off procedure at a Florence school. They are complaining the new drop-off procedure at Southside Middle School in Florence is causing major problems for them, including being late for work. However, the school posted an updated set of rules...
WMBF
Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
wpde.com
Investigation underway into Robeson County shooting on Lovette Road, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Lovette Road in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a subject shot. Investigators have identified...
