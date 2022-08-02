Read on www.geneseorepublic.com
geneseorepublic.com
Season on the brink: Galva finds new football coach after community callout
GALVA — Just over two weeks ago, Galva High School didn't have a head football coach, and Wildcats athletic director Adam Norway went into desperation mode. It was coming to the point where if no one stepped up then the school wouldn't have fielded a team. On Tuesday, July...
geneseorepublic.com
Geneseo Maplettes earn fourth place finish at camp
The Geneseo High School Maplettes earned a fourth place finish in their division at the UDA Camp held at Illinois State University in Normal. The group also earned a “Superior” trophy for their end-of-the-week evaluations, and the 110 percent Award which was voted on by the UDA staff.
WQAD
Galesburg man builds whiffle ball field of his dreams
For as long as he could remember, Michael Carlson always wanted his own whiffle ball field. Then he made it real.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island starts new school year
The Rock Island-Milan School District began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday morning. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence was at the Rock Island Academy to greet students for the new year. The school district has long had a balanced calendar, meaning they typically start school in early August, with longer breaks in the fall and spring than most districts.
geneseorepublic.com
Carl “Lantz” Ropp
Carl “Lantz” Ropp, 85, of Geneseo, IL, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Pastor Nathan Bright will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the funeral home. The family requests that you “please dress casual for this old farmer”. Memorials may be directed to Erie Christian Church, Hillsdale Fire Department and Antique Engine & Tractor Association.
geneseorepublic.com
Hammond Henry Hospital opens clinic in Orion
(Orion, Ill.) Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group is pleased to announce they are expanding their clinic base to include Orion with a medical clinic which will open on August 15. Located at 1001 Division St. (Highway 150), the clinic will offer both family medicine and urgent care availability. Hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The clinic will have two exam rooms, one procedure room, a laboratory area, and several support rooms. This expansion will make this the seventh (7th) Hammond-Henry Clinic. The city of Orion and the surrounding communities are invited to an open house event on Thursday, August 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
geneseorepublic.com
Annawan School Board meeting led by new Superintendent
Annawan School Board members authorized Jamie Bryan as the new superintendent of the Annawan School District and Erin VanUnik as the district bookkeeper. Bryan has been principal at Kewanee High School for the last 15 years, and he succeeds Matt Nordstrom, who resigned in April of this year. Board members...
aledotimesrecord.com
'She was fearless:' Death of 12-year-old Lexi Payne saddens, unites Cameron community
MONMOUTH — Leave it to the youngest speaker at Saturday’s funeral service for 12-year-old Cameron resident Lexi Payne to get right to the heart of the matter on a very difficult day. Simply put, Lexi’s best friend, Kaycee Walters, said it best. “Be kind and loving to...
geneseorepublic.com
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
977wmoi.com
1138 North Cherry Street Recognized with Community Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.The house was erected in 1920. The Weavers purchased the property in 2016 and began a labor of love to put their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
KWQC
New go-to coffee shop and bakery opens in Geneseo
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Want a fresh cup of coffee? Or craving a sandwich or a little cake for dessert?. Caffeine & Carbs is now open to satisfy appetites with an array of food and drink options. The new business is at 1225 South Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo. Kelly Wolf discusses the...
geneseorepublic.com
Smith Studios features landscapes from "driver's perspective"
Through the months of August and September the Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring an exhibition of the paintings of Crystal Lake artist Kurt Kamholz. During high school Kurt took every art class he could, then he continued his fine art studies at Illinois State University. It was while he was in college that Kurt became focused on painting the Illinois landscape through his studies under the landscape painter Harold Gregor. Kurt was also inspired by the work of Monet and that great master’s control of light and color.
ourquadcities.com
Moline hires assistant city administrator
Moline has hired former Morrison, Illinois city administrator Barry Dykhuizen as Assistant City Administrator. Dykhuizen, who also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, began work for Moline on Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen holds a master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a bachelor’s degree in...
hoiabc.com
Missing Peoria man found
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr was found and is doing well. He was previously last seen on Tuesday June 28th in the 15000 block of Schlink Road, Brimfield. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
spotonillinois.com
How many Bureau County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Bureau County, 94.7 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 94.7 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,...
geneseorepublic.com
Dan D. Outdoors
If you are a history buff and/or find old artifacts and antiques interesting, spend some hours visiting the museum’s various rooms. It’s air conditioned and donations are accepted. The hours are 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 7 days a week. It is closed after October 31, 2022, and will re-open in the spring.
ourquadcities.com
Plans ahead for Downtown Rock Island revitalization
Plans to revitalize downtown Rock Island are in the works as a way to invest back into the community. Jack Cullen, Director of Downtown Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about a proposed Special Service Area and what it could mean for the District. For more information,...
KWQC
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
