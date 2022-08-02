Toxicology expert testifies as Randolph motorcycle crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial continues for second week

Read on www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses
A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
WCVB
Massachusetts man seriously injured as powered paraglider crashes in Westminster
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is being treated for serious injuries after the powered paraglider he was operating crashed into a wooded area in Westminster. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Westminster Golf and Country Club. Residents who live near the golf course said...
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
Suspicious package found in Middleborough mailbox; State Police bomb squad called in
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — The State Police bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered in a mailbox on Wareham Street in Middleborough on Wednesday morning. “Yeah this is the stuff you kind of see in the movies like ‘Hurt Locker,’” said Tyler Mathena, who lives next...
WCVB
Serious crash shuts down part of Interstate 95 in Sharon
SHARON, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash forced the partial shutdown of Interstate 95 in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night, MassDOT said. The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 17, just prior to the South Main Street exit at the Sharon/Foxborough town line. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preliminary investigation shows Worcester driver swerved into car in fatal crash
WORCESTER – A Worcester driver swerved into a car that rolled over on Interstate 290 Saturday, killing both occupants, according to a State Police preliminary investigation. The 7:02 a.m. eastbound crash near Exit 24 remains under investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted, police said. More: Two Conn. residents killed in I-290 rollover crash,...
Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach
It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
liveboston617.org
C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
Two Connecticut residents died in crash on I-290 in Worcester
Two Connecticut residents died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 290 in Worcester Saturday morning.
WCVB
Family's model rocket accident sparks grass fire at Topsfield, Massachusetts, park
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters say a family launching model rockets unintentionally started a grass fire that burned two acres in a Massachusetts park. The family was using the rockets at Pye Brook Park in Topsfield on Wednesday, the fire department said. Someone called 911 at 12:42 p.m. to report that a grass fire was spreading across the field.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
ABC6.com
Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
Comments / 0