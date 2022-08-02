ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Toxicology expert testifies as Randolph motorcycle crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial continues for second week

By Jamie Staton
WCVB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Edward Kloucek of Worcester held without bail after dangerousness hearing, faces 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses

A Worcester man who is facing more than 30 charges related to domestic abuse, firearms offenses and larcency over $1,200 was found dangerous Wednesday and ordered held without bail by a Worcester judge. Edward Kloucek appeared in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday before Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg for a dangerousness hearing....
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Randolph, MA
State
Rhode Island State
Randolph, MA
Crime & Safety
WCVB

Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston

BOSTON — Police are investigating a crime scene in a busy part of downtown Boston where a witness told NewsCenter 5 that a man was stabbed in the back of the neck. Police were dispatched to State Street after a stabbing was reported around 3 p.m. in response to a reported stabbing. The victim they found was taken to a hospital with wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Serious crash shuts down part of Interstate 95 in Sharon

SHARON, Mass. — A multi-vehicle crash forced the partial shutdown of Interstate 95 in Sharon, Massachusetts on Thursday night, MassDOT said. The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near mile marker 17, just prior to the South Main Street exit at the Sharon/Foxborough town line. The...
SHARON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker

BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Club#Toxicology#Dwi
Boston

Two bodies found hours apart at Carson Beach

It is unclear if the two deaths are related. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found on Carson Beach in South Boston Wednesday. State police first reported to Carson Beach at 1:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning. Boston firefighters removed...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
PLYMOUTH, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End

At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery

Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
PEMBROKE, MA
whdh.com

Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
SALEM, NH
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)

As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash

WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Family's model rocket accident sparks grass fire at Topsfield, Massachusetts, park

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters say a family launching model rockets unintentionally started a grass fire that burned two acres in a Massachusetts park. The family was using the rockets at Pye Brook Park in Topsfield on Wednesday, the fire department said. Someone called 911 at 12:42 p.m. to report that a grass fire was spreading across the field.
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy