Woman Dies in Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Woman Dies in Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Accident Along Northgate Boulevard Involved Three Vehicles. A major collision in Sacramento on August 2 caused the death of a woman and serious injuries to three others. The collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. along Northgate Boulevard near Sotano Drive. Authorities with the Sacramento Police Department report that the other three people injured in the crash are expected to recover. The area surrounding the accident site was shut down for around four hours while the scene was cleared, and an investigation was conducted to determine the cause.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Occurs in Curtis Park Area
A two-vehicle crash in Sacramento on August 3 resulted in injuries to at least one person. The collision occurred at X Street and Broadway in the Curtis Park area around 3:45 in the afternoon. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report stated that it occurred between a BMW and a U-Haul van.
KCRA.com
Pictures: Truck evading police slams into south Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pickup truck driver fleeing from officers crashed into a south Sacramento home on Thursday, police said. Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. The Sacramento Police Department said officers were trying to pull over a vehicle — the woman driving had multiple felony warrants — around 6 p.m. She did briefly stop but then drove off, prompting a chase.
Sacramento Rollover Crash May Involve Speeder
Sacramento Rollover Crash May Involve Speeder
A rollover crash on July 30 injured two people from Palm Springs when their rented vehicle was reportedly struck by a street racer. The vehicle allegedly clipped theirs as it was going about 100 mph along the Capital City Freeway, causing their car to flip numerous times after crashing through a fence. The airbags in the vehicle deployed, but their car ended up on its roof on Auburn Boulevard, close to Howe Avenue, jamming the doors.
Elk Grove Big Rig Collision Involves Jackknife
Elk Grove Big Rig Collision Involves Jackknife
Accident on West Side Freeway Involves Semi and Box Truck. A big rig collision in Elk Grove on August 2 sent the trucker to a hospital. The accident occurred around 4:23 a.m. along northbound I-5 just north of Lambert Road when a semi reportedly swerved after being cut off by another vehicle. As a result, the semi was struck in the rear by a box truck, according to the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Grandmother identified as woman killed in North Sacramento crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The victims in a deadly North Sacramento crash were identified by family as great grandparents who had been married for 56 years. The crash happened on Aug. 2 at Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive, and sent four people to the hospital. Among them were Cayetana Espejel, 86, and Antonio Espejel, 86.
KCRA.com
Jackknifed big rig jams Interstate 80 traffic in Solano County
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A big rig that jackknifed after a crash Thursday afternoon has caused a large traffic backup in Solano County. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 4, 2022) The crash involving several other vehicles was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the Manuel Campos Parkway onramp near Fairfield....
Union Pacific train fatally hits cyclist riding between tracks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department has confirmed that a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a train in Sacramento. According to fire officials, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at 20 28th Street. Union Pacific confirmed that a westbound Union Pacific train hit and killed a person riding a […]
Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash
NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Three Injured in Amazon Truck Accident on Harney Lane in Lodi
The California Highway Patrol, Lodi Police Department, and Lodi Fire Department all responded to a report of a crash involving an Amazon truck and passenger vehicle on Harney Lane on the afternoon of Thursday, July 28, 2022. The accident took place around 3:30 p.m. on Harney Lane in the vicinity of Lower Sacramento Road, according to the Lodi Fire Department.
Sacramento Fatality Crash With Injuries
Sacramento Fatality Crash With Injuries
Overnight Crash Causes Fatality and Injuries in Sacramento. A fatal car crash with two injured occurred in North Sacramento on August 1 in the middle of the night. The accident happened when a single vehicle was involved in an accident at the Marconi Avenue intersection with Connie Drive at about 1:00 a.m. First responders with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the accident call, where they discovered one individual had died at the scene.
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Results in Injuries
Hit-and-Run Injury Accident Reported on Cap City Freeway. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred in Sacramento on July 31 on the Cap City Freeway. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. along southbound S.R. 51 just north of the Fulton Avenue off-ramp between a Lexus SUV and a Hyundai Elantra. Both vehicles ended up on the right-hand side of the freeway, with the Lexus facing the traffic lanes.
Man dies in Rancho Police custody shortly before being booked
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office opened an in-custody death investigation after a man died in the Rancho Cordova Police Department's custody.According to police, on Aug. 2, Police tried to stop a vehicle after observing multiple vehicle codes and moving violations. When officers found out the driver had a no-bail warrant, they activated their lights and sirens, but the man refused to stop.A car chase took place throughout the city and county of Sacramento, reaching speeds of 90 mph. After spinning his car out several times and hitting a curb and median, both his back tires popped.The chase ended...
Probation officer passing by alerts family that their south Sacramento home is on fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A probation officer who just happened to be in the area alerted a family that their house was on fire in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning. The incident happened along the 8300 block of Stevenson Avenue. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene. Firefighters say a Sacramento County probation officer was driving by the neighborhood when they saw some smoke. The probation officer then jumped into action and alerted the people inside - who apparently had no idea their home was burning.All six people who were in the home got out safely.Investigators believe electrical wiring from a chicken coop with lighting by extension cords caused the fire.
Bicyclist hit and killed by train in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- A bicyclist was hit and killed by a train in Sacramento.According to Sacramento firefighters, the bicyclist was hit and killed just before 9 p.m. on 28th street in Sacramento.The crash is under investigation, and no information about the deceased has been released.
Woman dies after 3-vehicle accident in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman is dead after an accident in North Sacramento. The woman was one of four people taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. The three remaining patients had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened just before 5...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
Rancho Cordova police arrestee dies before being booked into jail
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a […]
Roseville police say 4 people overdosed on Fentanyl in 36 hours
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The fentanyl crisis continues to sweep the nation and have a harsh impact on Placer County. "Just in the last few years, we've really seen an explosion of the number of overdoses specifically related to Fentanyl," said Rob Oldham, Director of Health and Human Services for Placer County.
