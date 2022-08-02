Child Infected With Marburg Virus Dies in Ghana

Read on www.usnews.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
US News and World Report
Biden Stays COVID Positive in Test on Thursday
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive again for COVID-19 on Thursday but he was feeling "very well," his physician Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House. Biden was still experiencing a "very occasional" cough, but the cough was improving, O'Connor said in the memo....
US News and World Report
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
US News and World Report
China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation
BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
US News and World Report
Ten Mexican Miners Remain Trapped in Coal Mine After Three Rescued
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Rescuers in Mexico, including dozens of soldiers, were working desperately on Wednesday to reach ten miners trapped in a flooded coal mine following the collapse of an inner wall, the ministry handling the disaster said. Three miners had been rescued and hospitalized, the Security and Citizen Protection...
US News and World Report
China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit
WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
US News and World Report
China Foreign Minister Walks Out Moments Before ASEAN Meeting Gala Dinner
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi walked out before the start of a gala dinner of foreign ministers at a meeting in Cambodia on Thursday and was seen leaving the venue in a vehicle, witnesses said. Wang Yi waved to media as he entered a...
US News and World Report
EU Says Novavax COVID Shot Must Carry Heart Side-Effect Warning
LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake. The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed...
US News and World Report
European Court Refuses to Hear UK Boy's Life-Support Case
LONDON (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday refused a request from the family of a comatose British boy to intervene and prevent his life-support treatment from being ended. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home with a ligature over his head on April 7....
U.K.・
US News and World Report
Biden Feels Well, Still Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Doctor
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden continues to feel "very well" while still testing positive for COVID-19, the White House physician said on Friday. Biden will continue strict isolation measures and work from home, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo. "The president continues to feel very well. His...
US News and World Report
China Says Japan's Taiwan Stance Justifies the 'Wrongdoers'
BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese officials' recent statements on the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait were an attempt to justify the "wrongdoers", Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday during a regular briefing. The harsh remarks from Beijing come after foreign ministers of G7 nations - including Japan...
US News and World Report
Family of Comatose Boy Seek to Have Him Moved to Hospice
LONDON (AP) — The family of a comatose boy who have fought to prevent doctors from ending his life-support treatment have filed a legal action requesting permission to move their son from a London hospital to a hospice. Archie Battersbee’s parents announced the move after the European Court of...
US News and World Report
India Bids to Sell Fighter Jets to Malaysia, Says Six Other Countries Interested
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has offered to sell 18 light-combat aircraft (LCA) "Tejas" to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday, adding that Argentina, Australia, Egypt, the United States, Indonesia, and the Philippines were also interested in the single-engine jet. The Indian government last year gave a $6 billion...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Taiwan Tensions Reveal Challenges for U.S. Navy as Chinese Threat Grows
HONG KONG (Reuters) - The long route of Nancy Pelosi's Tuesday flight over Borneo to Taipei and a U.S. aircraft carrier's complex passage through the South China Sea highlight the difficulties U.S. forces now face against a Chinese military keen to flex its muscles over Taiwan. U.S. military officials repeatedly...
