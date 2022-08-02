ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Kickapoo alum and veteran actor Sterling Macer enjoyed role in 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

By Ryan Collingwood, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEO9j_0h1YZAYB00

Brad Pitt may be the most famous member of Kickapoo High School's Class of 1982, but he's not the only alum to enjoy a long career on the silver screen.

Pitt, who headlines the action-packed "Bullet Train" that hits theaters Thursday, shared a graduation stage 40 years ago with friend and fellow thespian Sterling Macer Jr.

Macer recently enjoyed the July premiere of "Where the Crawdads Sing," a mystery drama that has since earned more than $53 million at the box office.

An adaptation of a book that sold more than 15 million copies, Macer plays the role of Jumpin, a man who periodically serves as a parental figure for the film's orphaned central character, Kya.

"I've never been part of a project that had such a big following before the movie was shot," said Macer, who now lives in Los Angeles. "Because the book was so popular."

Macer, who has dozens of TV and movie credits to his name since the early 1990s, has had several roles in prominent franchises. The sizable list includes "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Harts of the West," "NYPD Blue," "24," "JAG," "CSI: Miami," "Veronica Mars" and "Lincoln Heights."

More: Ozarks Regional YMCA is keeping kids in southwest Missouri fed until school starts

"Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story" was among Macer's earlier movies, which he also writes and produces. He starred in the 2020 psychological thriller "Double Down" and currently has his hand in several projects.

His creative reach goes beyond cinema.

"What I am most proud of is what I've been able to do is on a stage," said Macer, who has also performed in several popular plays. "But it's ephemeral. It has a short life span, a lot different than being in front of a camera, which I am also grateful for."

Keeping Springfield in his heart

In the summer of 2020, at the height of the pandemic when most filming and production had come to halt, Macer packed up his camper van and ventured east.

Macer drove his television producer wife to Atlanta and stopped in Springfield on his way to back to Los Angeles. He had rare time on his hands and wanted to make the most of the trip.

It had been years since he last visited the Queen City, so he took advantage of the chance to go fly-fishing, a stop that evoked memories of his childhood as he soaked in the Ozarks.

"Brad (Pitt) was the one to teach me how to water ski back in high school," Macer recalled.

More: Clinical campus alumni are the first to return to Springfield for work

Macer grew up in in the middle-class Shadowood subdivision, sandwiched between a pair of water slides — Wet Willy's and another (HydraSlide) whose name he couldn't remember.

Known as Sterling "Bobby" Macer Jr., the former Kickapoo football standout played briefly at the University of Arkansas before finishing his injury-riddled career at Missouri State.

His performances weren't limited to football stadiums and he immediately thrived in Kickapoo's drama and speech and debate clubs.

Jack Tuckness, now the longtime speech and debate coach at Central High School, taught Macer and Pitt during his Kickapoo teaching stint.

"He was very confident and very well-liked," Tuckness recalled of Macer. "He was determined to get things right. He did the research and understood what his character going to to be."

Macer's athletic spirit often surfaced in debate.

"He didn't accept defeat very well," Tuckness said. "He wanted to absolutely give it his best."

Macer credits Tuckness and still keeps in touch with the longtime Springfield educator.

"He recognized something in me that I didn't even know was there," said Macer, who went on to University of San Diego's acting school after graduating from Missouri State. "Some of the best preparation, as far as auditioning goes, came from him."

More: Looking to do some back-to-school shopping? Tax-free weekend in Missouri is coming up soon

Surviving the Hollywood grind

Throughout Macer's decades in the TV and movie industries, he has been in a perpetual state of audition.

He's felt the thrill of landing important roles and the sinking feeling of rejection from others.

"Sometimes it's yes, sometimes it's no, but you always have to push forward," he said. "I've been pretty fortunate to last this long."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zy37C_0h1YZAYB00

Some of the most interesting anecdotes in Macer's journey involve the roles he didn't get.

Back in 1993, Macer auditioned for the voice of the adult Simba in Disney's "The Lion King." Macer said it came down to two finalists: Matthew Broderick and him.

Disney opted to go with Broderick, of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" fame.

"The funny thing about Hollywood is that everyone races to give you the good news, but nobody gives you the bad news," Macer said with a laugh.

As a younger man, Macer had a striking resemblance to "Star Trek:The Next Generation" and " Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton, which he said ultimately hurt him in an audition.

Macer, who played the role of a Klingon in the Star Trek TV series, auditioned for different role in the Star Trek movie. Macer said he heard a producer say "But he looks too much like LeVar" when he walked into an audition room.

He didn't get the part.

"It's all about opportunities," Macer said. "That's what actors who don't have careers like (Pitt) have to do, go out there and keep auditioning."

Before Macer made his bones in entertainment, Pitt helped him get his foot in the door.

"I am thankful for the friendship I had with Brad, and to come from that same Springfield background," Macer said.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Kickapoo alum and veteran actor Sterling Macer enjoyed role in 'Where the Crawdads Sing'

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Springfield actor plays a leading role in “Where the Crawdads Sing”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield native is gaining attention for his role in one of the country’s biggest movies. Sterling Macer, Jr. appears in “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The movie is an adaptation of a popular book. He plays the role of Jumpin’, a man who befriends the film’s lead character Kya.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Why John Cena follows quite a few Springfield Twitter accounts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A slew of Springfield residents and organizations received a Twitter follow from a television, movie and WWE superstar… and his name is John Cena! Of the 427,300 people he follows, United Way of the Ozarks and Ozarks Food Harvest are two organizations that caught the eye of Cena. Even individuals like Katie […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Entertainment
City
Miami, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
sjvsun.com

Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88

Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Rescue One looking for dog fosters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rescue One visiting Ozarks First Daybreak for this week’s Pet Connection to talk about the importance of dog fosters in the Springfield area. Rizolli, a 4-year-old Dane mix that is in boarding through Rescue One, is just one of many dogs that could benefit from people signing up to be fosters. She […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Brad Pitt
KOLR10 News

Springfield ranked top 3 for unemployment rate change nationally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Wallethub conducted a study of 180 cities to see how the nation’s unemployment rate has changed over the last three years. Springfield is tied for the lowest unemployment rate. The U.S. job market has recovered a lot from the damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic. The national unemployment rate is currently at […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson declares Mel Tillis Statesiders Day

The city of Branson has declared Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 as Mel Tillis Statesiders Day.. Mayor Larry Milton read the proclamation at the board’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting, standing with Tillis’ daughter and grandchildren, including Alderman Marshall Howden. The proclamation recognized Tillis as a member of the Country...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to get free backpacks, school supplies in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – August is here and parents and kids are getting ready for back-to-school shopping. Several organizations around the Ozarks are helping families with school supplies by throwing back-to-school bashes and offering free backpacks and school supplies for kids heading back to the classroom this fall. Springfield Public Schools hosted a back-to-school bash last […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Football Stadiums#Actor#Where The Crawdads Sing#Film Star#Kickapoo High School#Csi
KOLR10 News

Highest-rated cheap eats in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cheap eats restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Thunderation reopens at Silver Dollar City 2 weeks after deadly incident

NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Thunderation’s amusement park ride reopened at Silver Dollar City two weeks after an incident claimed the life of a maintenance worker. A state fire marshal’s report obtained by KY3 News found “no adverse conditions on the ride.” The fire marshall approved it for operation.
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Today, Tomorrow

(KTTS News) — There could be a few severe storms across the Ozarks starting late Wednesday into Thursday. The Springfield area could get something between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday morning. Storms will be possible along the Missouri and Arkansas line between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 5...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
koamnewsnow.com

Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man

LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
KYTV

Driver crashes Tesla into business at Farmers Park in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash of a Tesla into a Springfield business. The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Farmers Park in south Springfield. The driver crashed into a building near the Hudson Hawk barbershop. The driver did not suffer any injuries. Police say the room was an unoccupied massage room.
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Joplin convenience store robbery charges, and deadly crashes in southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities make an arrest in the robbery of a Joplin convenience store. On Wednesday July 27th the Joplin Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at Zips convenience store on 32nd street. During the investigation the JPD found the suspect had entered the store through a broken window and stole a variety of store merchandise before fleeing the scene. Surveillance video from a separate occasion showed the suspect forced entry into the business and stole additional merchandise. Authorities tracked down the suspect, 18-year old Aaron Moore, a homeless man and confirmed that Moore committed the burglaries. Moore has been arrested and charged for burglary, property damage and stealing.
JOPLIN, MO
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy