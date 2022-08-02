Tree falls on ENC nursing home, no injuries to staff or patients

Read on wcti12.com
Greenville Fire/Rescue holds water and rescue training exercises
Today, multiple first responder agencies in Eastern North Carolina conducted water and rescue training. At the peak of hurricane season and the threat of flash floods we’ve seen nationally, ENC first responders are better preparing themselves to save a life when disaster strikes. Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief, Carson...
‘It means so much’: Support continues for Beaufort Co. emergency services director
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The health of the Beaufort County emergency services director is continuing to improve after he was injured in a devastating motorcycle crash in June. Carnie Hedgepeth, who turned 48 this week, was flown to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta last Thursday. The emergency services director...
New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
No one injured after tree falls on Kenansville nursing home
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kenansville Health and Rehab Center residents and employees were safe Monday night after a tree fell on the facility. At around 4:30 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a report of a tree falling on the business. Officials said everyone is OK. A tree fell on the back wing of the facility, […]
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
Crews in Lumberton battle flames, extreme heat in fire at vacant Village Station Restaurant building
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said. In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton […]
Road closure in Duplin County for bridge replacement
ROSE HILL, N.C. – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of a Duplin County road in order to shift traffic onto a new bridge. Crews plan to close N.C. 11 at the bridge over Maxwell Creek, between Sanderson and Landfill roads, at 7 p.m. Friday. This closure is expected to last until […]
Craven County receives nearly $9 million for water system repairs
Craven County — Craven County is repairing damage to its water system from Hurricane Florence, county officials say it is long overdue. The county commissioners approved nearly $9 million in funding that will go towards the three-part project. Flooding from the hurricane caused severe damage to the copper phone...
Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
Habitat provides ‘affordable, safe, decent places to live’
ELIZABETHTOWN — Brandon Price, the new CEO of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, used different words during his talk with the Rotary Club on Wednesday, but those words were always laced with the organization’s mission statement. His main focus was to talk about the homes Habitat builds...
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Willow Spring, N.C., woman was found dead on the beach Wednesday, according to the Carolina Beach Police Department. First responders were dispatched to the Ocean Blvd. beach access in reference to a death just before 5 p.m. When they arrived, officers located 56-year-old Lisa...
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
Motor vehicle collision involving an 18- wheeler on the Hwy 70 Neuse River bridge
Kinston, NC – Just before 0830 this morning, Lenoir County 911 received a call reporting an MVC involving an 18- wheeler on the Hwy 70 Neuse River bridge. Fire department personnel arrived on scene to find an 18-wheel fuel tanker resting on the top rail of the river bridge.
Driver crashes into tree in Johnston County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A driver was seriously injured on Wednesday night after crashing into a large pine tree at the intersection of Webb Mill and Thompson Roads. Photographer:...
Truck crash causes lane closure on NC 70 near Kinston bridge
KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning. N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
ENC communities mourn the loss of Sgt. Matthew Fishman
Many ENC communities mourning after Sergeant Matthew Fishman paid the ultimate sacrifice on Tuesday. Outside the sheriff’s office, there is a wreath in his honor. Law enforcement from all over the state sent their condolences. Sgt. Fishman, Deputy Alexander Torres and Corporal Andrew Cox were all shot while serving...
Pedestrian killed by car in Fayetteville identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Fayetteville has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Lamont Mills. The driver of the vehicle has also been identified as Sharn Furseth, 65. Furseth was not injured in the crash and...
New Hanover County Medical Center has created a program that makes MRI’s less frightening for children
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– MRI’s tend to be frightening to children and usually cause for sedation. So New Hanover County Medical Center has come up with a plan to provide less fear and avoid anesthesia. The new program is called ‘STARS’, which stands for ‘Supporting Try Awake Radiology Scan’...
Food Lion Feeds: Drop off food and hygiene products Tuesday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — NewsChannel12 has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds to make sure kids and their families aren't worrying about what they will eat. Central and Eastern Carolina Food Bank Spokesperson Jennifer Caslin said the summer months can...
