San Antonio, TX

Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 3 days ago
KTSA

One man dead, another arrested after South Side fight

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fight on the South Side. Officers went to a home near Loop 410 and Palo Alto Road on report of shots fired, and they say they found a 27-year-old man hurt when they got there before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
KSAT 12

2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting, killing man during fight

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a South Side home Wednesday night. San Antonio police found the 38-year-old suspect, identified as Aaron Lee Fisher, still at the scene in the 400 block of Ike Street and took him into custody.
truecrimedaily

San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway

SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police: Man who used lighter to kill spider starts 60-acre wildfire

Police in Springville, Utah says a man using a lighter to try to kill a spider, sparked a 60-acre wildfire. 26-year-old Cory Allan Martin was arrested Monday for investigation of reckless burning. Jail records show he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The fire...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
San Antonio Current

Armed suspect in San Antonio car dealership standoff surrenders to police

The standoff between police and a 34-year-old armed suspect who holed up inside a Northwest San Antonio auto dealership ended peacefully Monday afternoon with the man taken into custody. The suspect surrendered after negotiators were called to the scene at Red McCombs Superior Hyundai, where he closed himself in a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

