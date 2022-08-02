ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyannis, NE

*** LISTEN *** POLICE RUSH TOWARD CROMWELL COURT AFTER JUVENILE “STABBED…” [DEVELOPING]

By Robert Bastille
hyannisnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hyannisnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Man charged with threat to shoot O.B. cop

James Dillon, 26, pleaded not guilty in Edgartown District Court Thursday at an arraignment on charges of threat to commit a crime and witness intimidation, two counts each. The charges stem from allegations he told an Oak Bluffs Police officer he would shoot him in the face and that he made threatening 911 calls.
bpdnews.com

BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, NE
City
Hyannis, MA
Barnstable, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Barnstable, MA
Hyannis, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
BARNSTABLE, MA
hyannisnews.com

HYANNIS DRUG RAID: THREE ARRESTED… XANAX, COKE, FENTANYL SEIZED…

HYANNIS – [BARNSTABLE PD MEDIA STATEMENT] – In the early morning hours of Wednesday August 3, 2022 three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31 year old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53 year old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38 year old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
HYANNIS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Radio#Advertising#Violent Crime#Cromwell Court Apartments#Cape Cod Hospital
liveboston617.org

C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
capeandislands.org

A roundtable talk with area police chiefs

Policing goes beyond law enforcement: from substance use disorder, to calls about behavioral health issues and a push for racial justice, our local police handle many complex issues. On The Point, we sit down with Chiefs from several towns to discuss how they’re responding, plus protocols for school safety, and how they handle staff shortages during the summer season.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham

CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
CHATHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Boston

Two bodies found in Carson Beach area in South Boston

BOSTON - Police are investigating two bodies, one pulled from the water, near Carson Beach in South Boston on Wednesday, Police said the death are two separate incidents.At about 1:30 firefighters pulled a body from the water near the Mother's Rest Area near the beach. State police are still trying to determine how the person died and how he or she ended up in the water.About two hours later, state police responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street. Police said that incident did not appear to be a drowning.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
WEYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash

HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Avalon reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Avalon allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Avalon driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
NECN

Trailers Holding Construction Debris Go Up in Flames in Yarmouth

Several trailers holding construction debris in Yarmouth, Mass. caught fire early Thursday morning. The Yarmouth Fire Department got called to the burning trailers at the town's transfer station just after 5 a.m., according to a news release from the agency. Crews arrived to find four 40-foot long trailers fully involved in fire.
YARMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy