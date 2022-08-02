ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Vista, TX

ValleyCentral

McAllen proposes property tax rate decrease

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced as part of a proposed $630 million municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 a significant decrease in the property tax rate for taxpayers. According to the city, the proposed recommendation lowers the property tax rate from $0.4956 per $100 valuation to $0.4799 per $100 valuation. This […]
MCALLEN, TX
megadoctornews.com

Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission

MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera to distribute water cases to residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
HARLINGEN, TX
anjournal.com

McAllen implements new conservation measures

If we don’t get a big storm bordering on the benign, AKA, a hurricane with minimal wind damage, that dumps buckets of water into the Falcon Reservoir, then the future of Valley farmers and developers is going to remain uncertain. A water delivery to Amistad Reservoir, northwest of Falcon...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Water Works says water safe to consume

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Waterworks System (HWWS) said its water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes. The HWWS news release said water quality problems were recently detected within the distribution systems operated by two of their wholesale customers. That prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), to begin […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Efforts underway to revitalize downtown Weslaco

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation is helping revitalize and repair old storefronts in downtown Weslaco. French's Service and Repair has been in a Weslaco downtown building since 1979. "This is an old building," French's Service and Repair owner Kendall Hill said. "It requires a lot of upkeep and it can...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

McAllen commissioners approve new district maps

The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen announces stricter water restrictions

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages.  Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission, San Benito in stage 2 water restrictions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Due to current drought conditions, Mission and San Benito will implement Stage 2 water conservation restrictions. Mission is now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am. The Northwest […]
MISSION, TX
texasstandard.org

ExxonMobil deal boosts Brownsville liquified natural gas project

NextDecade Corporation, a Houston-based energy company, is in the process of building a liquified natural gas facility in Brownsville called Rio Grande LNG. The plant would take in natural gas piped primarily from West Texas, then liquify it so the gas can be exported overseas. The project has been in...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville bus routes canceled, shortage of drivers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bus driver shortage in Brownsville is causing the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department to cancel some routes. Gennie Garcia, the deputy director for the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department said the cancelations are temporary as they work to fill open bus operator positions. “I would say it’s an inconvenience for us,” said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
riograndeguardian.com

STHS named a best regional hospital in Texas

EDINBURG, Texas – U.S News & World Report has named South Texas Health System as a Best Regional Hospital in Texas for 2022-23. STHS ranked No. 25 on the list of Best Regional Hospitals in Texas. It is the only hospital or healthcare system in the Rio Grande Valley to make the list.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD board approves pay raises and retention stipends

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD School Board approved pay raises and retention stipends for the 2022-2023 school year, Wednesday evening. The PSJA ISD School Board has approved raises and retention stipends for teachers and full-time employees for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release from the district. In addition to […]
ALAMO, TX
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought

With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

82nd TIFT Tournament underway at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 82nd Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) begins on Thursday. The organization said they offer the best of bay and offshore fishing to enthusiasts of all ages. TIFT begins the first weekend in August and attracts up to 1,500 anglers and more than 500 boats. Participants of all […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX

