McAllen proposes property tax rate decrease
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced as part of a proposed $630 million municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 a significant decrease in the property tax rate for taxpayers. According to the city, the proposed recommendation lowers the property tax rate from $0.4956 per $100 valuation to $0.4799 per $100 valuation. This […]
megadoctornews.com
Breaking Ground On Its 4th ER 24/7 In Mission
MISSION, Texas – Rio Grande Regional Hospital, an HCA Healthcare Affiliated Hospital, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of its fourth 24/7 Emergency Room. Construction crews are out in full swing, preparing the area for the new site of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s ER 24/7 in Mission. An...
Primera to distribute water cases to residents
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
anjournal.com
McAllen implements new conservation measures
If we don’t get a big storm bordering on the benign, AKA, a hurricane with minimal wind damage, that dumps buckets of water into the Falcon Reservoir, then the future of Valley farmers and developers is going to remain uncertain. A water delivery to Amistad Reservoir, northwest of Falcon...
KRGV
Brownsville Public Utilities Board water restriction continues - residents and businesses urged to follow rules
Water restrictions are in place for Brownsville Public Utilities customers. The restrictions went into effect last Friday. Brownsville Public Utilities Board says it will make sure customers are following the rules by having employees and the city drive around certain areas. The last time BPUB initiated stage 2 restrictions was...
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
Harlingen Water Works says water safe to consume
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Waterworks System (HWWS) said its water remains safe to consume and use for all normal purposes. The HWWS news release said water quality problems were recently detected within the distribution systems operated by two of their wholesale customers. That prompted the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), to begin […]
KRGV
Efforts underway to revitalize downtown Weslaco
The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation is helping revitalize and repair old storefronts in downtown Weslaco. French's Service and Repair has been in a Weslaco downtown building since 1979. "This is an old building," French's Service and Repair owner Kendall Hill said. "It requires a lot of upkeep and it can...
KRGV
McAllen commissioners approve new district maps
The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
McAllen announces stricter water restrictions
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages. Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
Mission, San Benito in stage 2 water restrictions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Due to current drought conditions, Mission and San Benito will implement Stage 2 water conservation restrictions. Mission is now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm to 6am. The Northwest […]
texasstandard.org
ExxonMobil deal boosts Brownsville liquified natural gas project
NextDecade Corporation, a Houston-based energy company, is in the process of building a liquified natural gas facility in Brownsville called Rio Grande LNG. The plant would take in natural gas piped primarily from West Texas, then liquify it so the gas can be exported overseas. The project has been in...
Brownsville bus routes canceled, shortage of drivers
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bus driver shortage in Brownsville is causing the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department to cancel some routes. Gennie Garcia, the deputy director for the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department said the cancelations are temporary as they work to fill open bus operator positions. “I would say it’s an inconvenience for us,” said […]
KRGV
Photos show the extent of low lake levels at Falcon State Park
New images from the U.S. National Weather Service in Brownsville shows the lake level at Falcon State Park is so dry that water wasn’t trickling out of the gates at Falcon Dam. The reservoir is the main source of water for the Rio Grande Valley. Water levels at the...
riograndeguardian.com
STHS named a best regional hospital in Texas
EDINBURG, Texas – U.S News & World Report has named South Texas Health System as a Best Regional Hospital in Texas for 2022-23. STHS ranked No. 25 on the list of Best Regional Hospitals in Texas. It is the only hospital or healthcare system in the Rio Grande Valley to make the list.
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million at Texas port
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A pair of recent inspections netted mixed narcotics worth nearly $2.7 million for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry in Texas. According to a news release, the first seizure occurred July 21 at the Veterans International Bridge, when a male...
PSJA ISD board approves pay raises and retention stipends
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD School Board approved pay raises and retention stipends for the 2022-2023 school year, Wednesday evening. The PSJA ISD School Board has approved raises and retention stipends for teachers and full-time employees for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release from the district. In addition to […]
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
82nd TIFT Tournament underway at South Padre Island
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 82nd Annual Texas International Fishing Tournament (TIFT) begins on Thursday. The organization said they offer the best of bay and offshore fishing to enthusiasts of all ages. TIFT begins the first weekend in August and attracts up to 1,500 anglers and more than 500 boats. Participants of all […]
