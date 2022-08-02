ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suing City, Kim Potter Over Injury, PTSD

By Ashley Hanley
 3 days ago
Lockdown At MOA Over After Shots Fired

(Bloomington, MN) — Police in Bloomington say shots fired at the Mall of America were part of an ‘isolated incident.’ A lockdown was lifted last night about two hours after a dispute between two groups of people outside a Nike store escalated to gunfire. Police believe there was only one shooter and that there were no indications that anyone was hurt. Authorities were still looking for the shooter hours later, who had left the scene right after the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
hot967.fm

Community Mourns Stillwater Teen

(Stillwater, MN) — The Stillwater community is mourning a teenager who died in a stabbing spree along the Apple River. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Schuman was tubing with friends when a Prior Lake man allegedly stabbed him to death and injured four others. A candlelight vigil was held last night in honor of the incoming high school senior. Hundreds of people turned up, wearing Isaac’s favorite color of orange. More than 40-thousand-dollars has been raised through a GoFundMe drive to help his family.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright's girlfriend sues Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and former police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop last year.Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat when Potter shot Wright in April 2021.Court documents show she is seeking $150,000 in damages for the injuries she suffered from the crash and shooting, including a fractured jaw. She also needed stiches on her lip and ear.The lawsuit also says she suffered PTSD from watching Wright die in front of her.Potter claims she mistook her Taser for her gun. She is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in Wright's death.
hot967.fm

Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense

(St. Croix Falls, WI) — A Prior Lake man is claiming self defense after killing a teenager and wounding four others in a stabbing spree on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against 52-year-old Nicolae Miu yesterday. Investigators say he told them he was looking for his friend’s cell phone on Saturday when a group of young people confronted him, then slapped and pushed him. Witnesses say Miu was acting ‘sketchy’ and slapped a young woman before any punches were thrown. Police say Miu then started slashing and stabbing. Miu is looking at homicide charges and is being held on a million-dollars bond.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KIMT

Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
swnewsmedia.com

Chaska police respond to domestic, theft reports

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. July 17 At 8:27 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Timberview Trail for a missing person report.
CHASKA, MN
fox9.com

Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Monday after he failed to return home after work. The sheriff’s office said deputies began looking for Deputy Dallas Edeburn after learning he left the patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. They began searching between the station and his home when deputies found Edeburn’s vehicle with him dead inside.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman smothered, drowned her three children, ages 3, 4, 5

Authorities claim that a mother drowned her three small children in Vadnais Lake, and a memorial of stuffed animals, candles, and flowers has been forming there. A placard with the words “For the children” and three paper hearts scribbled on it is affixed to one of the bouquets.
MAPLEWOOD, MN

