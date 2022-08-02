Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suing City, Kim Potter Over Injury, PTSD

Read on hot967.fm
fox9.com
Ex-Brooklyn Center police chief sues after termination following Wright killing
(FOX 9) - Former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon, who resigned following the killing of Daunte Wright, is suing the city, claiming his termination violated the state’s open meetings act, was racially motivated, and was a breach of contract, among other things. In the recently filed lawsuit, Gannon...
hot967.fm
Lockdown At MOA Over After Shots Fired
(Bloomington, MN) — Police in Bloomington say shots fired at the Mall of America were part of an ‘isolated incident.’ A lockdown was lifted last night about two hours after a dispute between two groups of people outside a Nike store escalated to gunfire. Police believe there was only one shooter and that there were no indications that anyone was hurt. Authorities were still looking for the shooter hours later, who had left the scene right after the incident.
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
hot967.fm
Community Mourns Stillwater Teen
(Stillwater, MN) — The Stillwater community is mourning a teenager who died in a stabbing spree along the Apple River. Seventeen-year-old Isaac Schuman was tubing with friends when a Prior Lake man allegedly stabbed him to death and injured four others. A candlelight vigil was held last night in honor of the incoming high school senior. Hundreds of people turned up, wearing Isaac’s favorite color of orange. More than 40-thousand-dollars has been raised through a GoFundMe drive to help his family.
FireRescue1
Minn. city fire union president asked for ‘a break,’ called sheriff after DWI arrest
ST. PAUL, Minn. — White Bear Lake police cited the president of the St. Paul firefighters’ union for drunken driving when he was off-duty last week. A sergeant pulled Mike Smith over for speeding on McKnight Road near County Road E East at 10 p.m. Thursday. Smith told...
Daunte Wright's girlfriend sues Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and former police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop last year.Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat when Potter shot Wright in April 2021.Court documents show she is seeking $150,000 in damages for the injuries she suffered from the crash and shooting, including a fractured jaw. She also needed stiches on her lip and ear.The lawsuit also says she suffered PTSD from watching Wright die in front of her.Potter claims she mistook her Taser for her gun. She is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in Wright's death.
hot967.fm
Suspect In Apple River Stabbing Spree Claims Self Defense
(St. Croix Falls, WI) — A Prior Lake man is claiming self defense after killing a teenager and wounding four others in a stabbing spree on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. Prosecutors filed charges yesterday against 52-year-old Nicolae Miu yesterday. Investigators say he told them he was looking for his friend’s cell phone on Saturday when a group of young people confronted him, then slapped and pushed him. Witnesses say Miu was acting ‘sketchy’ and slapped a young woman before any punches were thrown. Police say Miu then started slashing and stabbing. Miu is looking at homicide charges and is being held on a million-dollars bond.
KIMT
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said it did not appear anyone was injured. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6...
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to domestic, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. July 17 At 8:27 p.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Timberview Trail for a missing person report.
BREAKING: Lockdown lifted, police investigating shots fired at Mall of America
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A lockdown has been lifted at Mall of America, where police responded to an incident where shots were fired Thursday afternoon. There have been reports on social media...
fox9.com
Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
Minnesota State Patrol helping crack down on illegal street racing
The Twins Cities have seen increasing issues with street racing, or drag racing, and are now enlisting the Minnesota State Patrol to help crack down on “unlawful driving” habits.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted from Mall of America following incident, mall now closed
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., (Valley News Live) -Police say the scene has been secured now that all shoppers have been asked to leave. The Mall will be closed for the remainder of the evening. Police in Minnesota confirmed that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but said...
bulletin-news.com
Graffiti Left Behind and Doors Broken at Pregnancy Resource Center in St. Paul
Following prior incidents of vandalism at another facility in St. Paul and to the office of a statewide organization that opposes abortion, the director of a pregnancy resource center in St. Paul discovered the building defaced on Monday. A rock may have been used to break the glass doors of...
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at downtown Minneapolis light rail station
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 17-year-old boy from St. Paul was charged Thursday in connection to a shooting at a downtown Minneapolis light rail station that left a 15-year-old dead.The boy faces second-degree intentional murder charges, according to a juvenile petition filed on Thursday.Police arrived at the scene of the Nicollet Mall Station around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found the 15-year-old boy lying on the platform surrounded by blood. Officers and a bystander tried to provide medical care, but the boy was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as Fred Ulysses Walker.The county attorney's office says police found a...
willmarradio.com
Man shot to death in tent in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Minneapolis. Officers responded to report of gunfire Tuesday night just before 10:30 p-m and found the victim inside a tent with life-threatening injuries. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses said they heard the shots but did not see the shooter. The victim is believed to be in his 40’s.
River Falls Journal
UPDATE: Apple River stabbing suspect portrayed as assailant, victim in report
The suspect in multiple stabbings on the Apple River faces homicide charges in the death of a teen and wounding of four others July 30 was portrayed in a criminal complaint as both assailant and victim. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake,Minnesota was arraigned in St. Croix County Circuit Court,...
fox9.com
Ramsey County deputy found dead inside his car
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A deputy with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found dead Monday after he failed to return home after work. The sheriff’s office said deputies began looking for Deputy Dallas Edeburn after learning he left the patrol station in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. They began searching between the station and his home when deputies found Edeburn’s vehicle with him dead inside.
bulletin-news.com
Woman smothered, drowned her three children, ages 3, 4, 5
Authorities claim that a mother drowned her three small children in Vadnais Lake, and a memorial of stuffed animals, candles, and flowers has been forming there. A placard with the words “For the children” and three paper hearts scribbled on it is affixed to one of the bouquets.
