The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the demolition of three structures they deemed “uninhabitable” on Wednesday night:. On August 3rd, 2022, at about 5:58 PM Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 2778 County Road 124, in the Town of Varick for a complaint of suspicious activity. It was discovered that the Cayuga Indian Nation Police, under the direction of Clint Halftown, was on the scene of property and a house located at 2906 County Road 124. These premises are owned by the Cayuga Indian Nation. The Nation Police produced a copy of a demolition order issued by the Nation zoning and code enforcement officer.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO