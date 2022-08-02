(St. Paul, MN) — The president of the Minnesota Nursing Association says a strike is still an option as contract negotiations continue to drag. About 15-thousand nurses in Minnesota are currently working without a contract. Many nurses say they are facing burnout from being over scheduled and dealing with excessive patient loads. The union is asking for increased wages and more paid time off. Contract talks began in mid-March between the union and each of the four hospital systems in the Twin Cities Hospitals Group.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO