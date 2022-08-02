Deer Hunting Licenses Available, Changes To DNR Regulations

Read on hot967.fm
Minnesota State Fair Featuring New Brews And Beverages
(Falcon Heights, MN) — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair will feature new brews and beverages. The Great Minnesota Get Together will have 46 new specialty brews and beverages. New choices include the Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie, Baklava Cream Ale, and the Fair Mullet. Honored classics will also return. About...
Minnesota In Drought For Third Consecutive Year Despite Wet Spring
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that parts of Minnesota are experiencing drought conditions for the third consecutive year. Officials say the flash drought is confined to St. Cloud and the area south, with the Twin Cities hit hardest. Climatologist Pete Boulay says the area jumped from abnormally dry to severe drought in two weeks and remains there. Conditions are persisting despite a wet spring. Boulay says the dryness could leave crops with shallow roots.
Farmfest wraps up today, Woman Farmer of Year Award this morning
The Woman Farmer of the Year Award (1045am) is among highlights on this third and final day of Farmfest. Day two was marked by a vigorous debate battle between Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Walz touted “One Minnesota,” pointing to bipartisan efforts:. “I am...
Nurses Union President Says Strike Still An Option
(St. Paul, MN) — The president of the Minnesota Nursing Association says a strike is still an option as contract negotiations continue to drag. About 15-thousand nurses in Minnesota are currently working without a contract. Many nurses say they are facing burnout from being over scheduled and dealing with excessive patient loads. The union is asking for increased wages and more paid time off. Contract talks began in mid-March between the union and each of the four hospital systems in the Twin Cities Hospitals Group.
Group to empower parents in MN schools launches campaign today at State Capitol
A group aimed at empowering parents says they’ve identified over 100 school board candidates for this year’s elections and officially kick off their campaign this morning (11am) at the State Capitol. Cristine Trooien with Minnesota Parents Alliance:. “By leaps and bounds, the failure to keep our test scores...
Both sides firing political shots before today’s Walz/Jensen debate at Farmfest
Political shots are flying from both campaigns, even before Governor Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen take the debate stage this morning (1030am) at Farmfest near Redwood Falls:. Jensen released his Rural Minnesota plan Tuesday, pledging to make state agencies more responsive on permits, build out rural broadband, support...
Adverse Events, Patient Harm Rose Last Year
A new report from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows reportable adverse events and instances of patient harm rose last year. In 2021, the total number of reported events increased to 508–up from 382 in 2020. Pressure ulcers and falls were the most reported events. Prior to last year, the overall number of adverse events in Minnesota hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and community behavioral health hospitals had been stable, but last year saw an increase in events–mainly due to new challenges and increased care associated with COVID-19. SOC.
High-profile races in Minnesota’s primary election, one week away
Minnesota’s primary election is one week from today (Tues 8/9), when voters winnow-down the field for the November election. Republican-endorsed attorney general candidate Jim Schultz faces a challenge from fellow Republican Doug Wardlow, the Minnesota GOP’s choice in the last election. In the 5th Congressional District — Minneapolis and near suburbs — high-profile Democratic U-S Representative Ilhan Omar is being challenged by moderate Democrat Don Samuels, who analysts say is the underdog. In the 1st Congressional District in southern Minnesota, voters will decide whether Republican-endorsed candidate Brad Finstad or GOP challenger Jeremy Munson is on the ballot this fall.
MN gov’t response to COVID sparks flash point at Farmfest governor candidate debate
Government’s response to the COVID pandemic hit a flash point in today’s (Wed) governor candidate debate at Farmfest when Republican challenger Scott Jensen and Democratic incumbent Tim Walz were asked, how will you make sure more seniors in care facilities can stay close to home? Walz pointed a finger at Senate Republicans:
