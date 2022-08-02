Study Claims To Explain Decades-Old Mystery Of The "Other Race Effect"

Read on iflscience.com
Related
Phys.org
Case solved: Researchers show how the poison nut tree forms strychnine
A research team at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Jena disclosed the complete biosynthetic pathway for the formation of strychnine in the plant species Strychnos nux-vomica (poison nut). The researchers identified all genes involved in the biosynthesis of strychnine and other metabolites and expressed them in the model plant Nicotiana benthamiana. This enabled them to show that these extremely complex and pharmacologically important molecules can be synthesized using "metabolic engineering" methods.
TMZ.com
Scientists Make Pigs Hearts Beat After Death in New Study
A group of pigs were pronounced dead for hours as part of a study .... and then, incredibly, scientists got it beating again!. The implications here are staggering for humans ... being able, potentially, to regenerate what is essentially a dead heart and bring people back to life. Researchers from...
Medical News Today
Mystery child hepatitis: Clues point to once 'harmless' virus as potential cause
Two separate pre-print studies offer clues to explain the mystery behind what is causing unexplained acute hepatitis in children. Scientists have detected several potential culprits in affected children: a benign virus, two adenoviruses, and a small amount of herpes virus, as well as a specific gene mutation. The authors of...
IFLScience
Why Were Ancient Roman Dice So Janky? A New Study Provides A Divine Explanation
Would you like to play a game of chance? It’s very simple: we’re just going to roll a dice. We’ll even weigh it in your favor: we win if the dice rolls a one or a six, and you win if anything else comes up. Here’s the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
ohmymag.co.uk
Covid-19: 3 most common symptoms of new wave revealed
The UK’s Covid-19 infections have hit a record new high recently. According to data from the ZOE Covid Study - as of July 11 - there were 349,773 new symptomatic infections every day. As such, doctors have identified three main symptoms to watch out for. Look after these symptoms.
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
No antibiotics worked, so this woman turned to a natural enemy of bacteria to save her husband's life
With her husband near death from an antibiotic-resistant superbug, a scientist found a cure no one had used in the US -- intravenous injections of viruses called phages -- and convinced the medical system to save his life.
According to scientists, those who die are conscious of their death
*A doctor says it's uncommon for near-death experiencers to describe floating about the room and being aware of medical personnel working on their bodies. During a cardiac arrest, the time of death is determined. The heartbeat's electrical impulses have been halted. Alternatively, the heart simply ceases to beat when this condition is present.
IFLScience
Climate Change Could Eliminate Humanity And We’re Totally Unprepared, Scientists Argue
The possibility that climate change could wipe us out has not been given enough attention and requires urgent consideration if we are to avoid a worst-case scenario, according to a new report. As a first step towards salvation, the authors urge the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to stop looking on the bright side and conduct a “special report on catastrophic climate change.”
MedicalXpress
Protective T cells remain 20 months after COVID
Patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 develop protective immune responses, mediated by virus-specific T cells and antibodies, shortly after the infection. There is concern, however, that immunity does not persist over time, which may translate into severe COVID-19 upon re-infection. In the July 12 issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of...
IFLScience
12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US
At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
Woman Came Off HIV Meds 15 Years Ago, Keeps Virus Naturally Under Control
She still harbors viable HIV, but her immune system has controlled the replication of the virus over the years.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 culture testing suggests some people may remain infectious after five days
A team of researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard reports that some people may be able to infect others for more than five days after initial infection. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers describe how they tested infected patients using both rapid antigen tests (RATs) and viral cultures to learn more about how long infected people are able to pass along the SARS-CoV-2 virus to other people.
IFLScience
The Biblical Plagues Of Egypt Could Have A Rational Explanation
"Thus says the Lord, 'By this you shall know that I am the Lord: behold, with the staff that is in my hand I will strike the water that is in the Nile, and it shall turn into blood. The fish in the Nile will die, and the river will stink and the Egyptians will not be able to drink its water'."
IFLScience
Interactive Map Shows Famous Peoples' Birthplace – With Some Surprising Results
Who knew that JRR Tolkein was born in southern Africa? And that the hometown of Keanu Reeves is the Lebanese capital of Beirut? Or that famously Australian actors Mel Gibson and Nicole Kidman weren't actually born in Australia?. This interactive globe maps out the place of birth of hundreds of...
IFLScience
Scientists Create Long-Theorized Molecule Of Light And Matter (Sort Of)
Molecules can form in a variety of ways – and researchers have just found another one. They used a laser to create special bonding between ultracold atoms. The light from the laser can shift the distribution of electrons within the atoms, polarizing them. This makes one side of the atom positive and the other negatively charged. This polarization allows the atom to weakly bond as long as the laser keeps it going, making this a “molecule” made of matter and light.
IFLScience
Decapitated Egyptian Mummy Head Found In Attic Investigated By Scientists
When conducting an attic spring clean, you do not expect to find a decapitated ancient Egyptian mummy head. It seems like the stuff horror movies are made from. But this is what happened in Kent, England, when a house was being cleaned out by the brother of the deceased owner.
Comments / 0