Top Speed
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
Ferrari Daytona SP3 review: the most powerful engine Ferrari’s ever put in a road car
This is the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 - the third Icona model (the first two being the beautiful but largely pointless Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018, yep the ones without windscreens) and Ferrari’s homage to its impossibly glamorous sports prototype racecars from the 60s. Ferrari says you won’t...
Ten cars we’ve found for less than £2,500 this week
Hot tip: if you truly want great things at great prices, find someone who’s bought them at terrible expense and, for whatever reason, now needs to sell them in a terrible hurry. Yes, it’s about as ethical as a sealskin coat, but ethics and money have always had something...
Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Sale To Feature Iconic Jaguars
Which of these classic Jags would you add to your luxury car collection?. The name Jaguar conjures up images of luxury, speed and class. A classic Jaguar in British Racing Green is what comes to mind when enthusiasts think of the brand's heritage and the marque's golden years in international racing. The British automaker’s Classic division has created a chance for the most iconic models to live on, after the initial production has long passed. Gooding & Company is offering a trio of breathtaking reconstructions, called continuation Jaguars, all worthy of your collection.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Burt Reynolds Trans Am From Hooper
This fiery red Trans Am is a raunchy racer with a passion for speed. We all know the Burt Reynolds Trans Am from the Smokey And The Bandit movie from the late 1970s. However, there was another second-generation Firebird whose striking appearance stunned the audience everywhere. That vehicle was from a film called Hooper, a tribute to stuntmen and women around the time with a heavy focus on wild automotive antics. Instead of a sleek black Trans Am, this film featured a bright and boastful Firebird with a red paint job and a massive jet afterburner sticking out of the back bumper.
Princess Diana’s Personal Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 Is Headed to Auction
It's probably the only chance any of us will ever have at our own Royal Escort.
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
Top Speed
Superstar-owned Harley-Davidson Night Rod Wants You To Be Its Next Owner
The Harley-Davidson V-Rod/Night Rod was a special motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and it garnered a huge fan following when it was on sale. This not only included the general public, but also renowned movie stars like late Speed-actor Dennis Hopper who kept a matte-black Night Rod (or V-Rod) in his living room.
Cadillac compact EV, Porsche Cayenne convertible, AMG One at the 'Ring: Car News Headlines
Cadillac has been spotted testing a prototype for an electric compact crossover with similar styling to the mid-size Lyriq. It's the smallest of five confirmed Cadillac electric vehicles, and the debut should happen next year. Porsche has revealed that a convertible was one of three additional body styles envisaged for...
Alpine says Oscar Piastri will replace Fernando Alonso for 2023... but Piastri has denied the move. Wait, what?
Been a busy few days in F1, hasn’t it? First Sebastian Vettel announced he was retiring at the end of the season, then Aston Martin poached Fernando Alonso from Alpine out of the blue. Now this. “Oscar is a bright and rare talent,” said team principal Otmar Szafnauer. “We...
Drake Drops 'Sticky' w/ Lil Baby, Future, Virgil Abloh's Off-Road Maybach
Drake just dropped the video for “Sticky” from his new album “Honestly, Nevermind” and it’s clear he used his recent Euro vacation to double the video’s scenic locations!!!. Directed by Theo Skudra, the lush visual navigates through parts of Drake at sea in St....
Top Speed
Watch the 2024 Corvette Corvette C8 E-Ray Put in Work on the Nürburgring
Launched in April 2019, the eighth-generation Corvette is now due to go hybrid. The name "E-Ray" was trademarked back in 2015, but it took the company more than six years to start testing the real deal. Starting October 2021 we spotted all kind of E-Ray prototypes both on the streets and outside the famous Nurburgring track. Of course, this intense testing is not uneventful: just recently an E-Ray prototype testing somewhere in Spain burnt to the ground after the engine bay caught fire. It seems that Chevrolet forgotten about this misfortune, as it took not one, but three Corvette E-Ray prototypes for some testing at the Nurburgring track.
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
Honda Civic Type R review
Incredibly sharp and precise to drive, still useable every day. From the moment it arrived in 2017, it’s been a truly outstanding hot hatchback that operates on a different level to the rest of its front-driven rivals. One with barely a chink in its armour, and one that got even better upon the arrival of a mid-life update in 2020. Crikey.
Working Fiberglass to Transform a Stock 1963 Corvette Into a Pro-Touring Work of Art
Great cars start with great ideas. Yep, before any panels are metalworked or any fiberglass is laid, there has to be a plan, but before that there's a spark of an idea buried in some gearhead's gray matter. Well, this custom 1963 Corvette is no exception, and that gray matter belongs to car builder Bob Bertelsen. As Bertelsen told us, "After finishing Green Mamba, my 1968 Corvette, I started thinking about what to build next. Green Mamba was working great and winning races, so the next car had to be just as fast, or faster. That's when I started thinking about C2 Corvettes and how much I've always liked them."
Audi RS5, BMW M2, Bentley Continental GT, And Jeep Trackhawk Drag Race
Here's a drag race between four vehicles with comparable power outputs, but each of them is from a different segment. The competitors are an Audi RS5 Sportback sedan, Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed, BMW M2 Competition coupe, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In terms of specs, the Audi RS5...
Chris Harris on... electric vehicles
Our future looks increasingly electric, but that doesn’t mean we have to naysay everything else, says Chris. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. “If you are not selling combustion engines, someone else will.” A rare moment of common sense in the form of a recent utterance from the boss of BMW, Oliver Zipse. Most people in his position feel compelled to talk only of an all-electric future and they fear the consequences of suggesting anything else. Because politicians and many young people who live in large cities have decided being able to cover distances using an engine is the worst thing a human can do. As they cluck over coffee freshly shipped from Ethiopia.
Monaco-based YouTuber takes delivery of first ever Rimac Nevera
37-year-old man meets Mate Rimac in person to collect the very first Nevera electric hypercar. Last month we brought you news that the first example of the utterly mad, 1,888bhp Rimac Nevera had been completed. That was chassis 000 however, which Rimac is keeping for itself: this is the first of 150 cars to be handed over to deep-pocketed customers.
The Top Gear guide to... fixing your car
Surprisingly common mistake, this. The first, and arguably most important, step in fixing your car is to determine whether you do, in fact, own a car. If not, you may be sitting in your garden shed, or atop a mighty shire horse named Stephen. Either way, this more than likely explains why it’s failing to fire into life at the turn of your key. Also, where did you get that key?
