Rowan Chamber to hold Business After Hours/Campaign kick-off & Leadership Rowan 30th anniversary

Last week, an unconventional election took place. Instead of in November, citizens of Hickory cast their vote in July for competitive municipal races. An interesting wrinkle in Hickory’s selection process, but it did not match what was at stake when voters went to the polls on July 6, 1931. In their hands were ballots to determine just how big Hickory was going to be.

HICKORY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO