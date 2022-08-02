ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rideshare driver carjacked by 4 armed men wearing masks, Pittsburgh police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A rideshare driver was carjacked when he was called to pick up passengers in Pittsburgh’s Elliot neighborhood early Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3 a.m.

The rideshare driver told police that when he arrived to pick up the passengers, he got out of his car, and four armed men wearing masks approached him. Police said they proceeded to hold a gun to his head and rob him of his cash.

The victim was otherwise not injured.

Police said the suspects got into his white 2019 Ford Focus and drove away.

Pittsburgh police are still looking for the vehicle and continue to investigate.

