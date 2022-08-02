British Airways has suspended short-haul flight sales – here’s everything you need to know

Read on www.timeout.com
Time Out Global
These are all the strikes at European airports you need to watch out for this summer
It’s a tough time to be working in the aviation industry. Faced with staff shortages and huge levels of disruption, many workers at airlines and airports are facing long, stressful hours and poor working conditions. And, thanks to the cost of living crisis and pandemic pay cuts, loads of them are doing it all for lower wages, too.
Time Out Global
You’ll soon be able to book Eurostar tickets on Uber
Back in April, Uber announced a truly gigantic expansion plan. The American mobility giant – which, in the UK, already provides taxis, boats, scooters, bikes and food delivery services – said it would soon expand to include trains, coaches, car rental, flights and even hotels. And now that...
Some airline workers say management is out of touch with how this summer's flight chaos is impacting passengers and employees on the ground
"Management just looks at numbers," one Air Canada employee told Insider. "I feel like they should actually be on ground level to see what's going on."
Time Out Global
Europe’s largest swing ride just opened in the UK, and it looks terrifying
Positively enjoy a sense of danger and peril? Actually like feeling like you’re basically about to die? Well, we’ve got some exciting news: Europe’s largest swing ride, the appropriately named ‘giant swing’, is set to open in Kent today. The 45-metre-drop swing is the latest...
Time Out Global
Your ultimate guide to Hong Kong's best shopping malls
Between luxury designer brands in glamorous malls and secret shops tucked away in commercial buildings, there's not much you can't find when shopping in Hong Kong. And while we love supporting local businesses and independent boutiques, there's just something about shopping malls that we love – whether it's their convenient locations, the variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment like cinemas and ice rinks, or just the fact that they're a great place to escape the heat. Here are some of the best ones we recommend visiting.
Time Out Global
Revealed: these are officially the friendliest cities in the UK
What’s the nicest thing a neighbour has done for you? Spared some milk? Fed your cat when you went away? Or, crucially, signed for a parcel while you were out?. Whether you bashed metal pans with one another every Wednesday during lockdown or not, it’s fair to say the pandemic brought a lot of us together. But some cities obviously have better vibes than others. A new study from delivery company Evri has revealed the friendliest places in the country, and it turns out Yorkshire is the place to be. York, Leeds and Bradford all made the top ten.
Time Out Global
A large tortoise brought trains into Stansted Airport to a halt
This summer, holidaymakers are experiencing a record amount of flight delays, lengthy wait times and even cancellations. Signalling failures? Air traffic? We’ve heard it all before. But, a tortoise on the line? Surely not. Well, rail passengers on the way to Stansted Airport had an unexpected delay after an injured reptile appeared on the train tracks on Monday.
I'm An Experienced Traveler But A New Parent — Here 17 Things I've Learned After Flying With A Baby
It's often an unpredictable ride — but these tips have really helped me so far.
Time Out Global
The best markets in Melbourne
Melbourne is a market city. Sure we have plenty of top-notch shopping centres, arcades and luxury brands, but none of them quite measure up to our fabulous array of markets. You've undoubtedly heard of the big players (hello Queen Victoria Market), but there are plenty of small but thriving local markets to explore, too.
Time Out Global
You can buy this entire Scottish island for less than the average London flat
Happen to have £350,000 lying around? You could treat yourself to your very own Scottish island – complete with a lighthouse, five-bedroom house, 28 acres of land, walled garden, helipad and bothy. Pladda Isles, just south of Arran on Scotland’s Atlantic Coast, is now on the market for...
Time Out Global
Dream job alert: you could live in a luxurious villa in the Maldives for free for an entire year
Do you love books? And do you love sunshine? Well, if the answer to both of those questions is hell yes, then, boy, do we have the dream job for you. A luxury resort on an island paradise in the Maldives is looking for someone to run its bookshop. Not...
Time Out Global
You might soon be able to live in an iconic Guinness brewery in Dublin
Guinness has one of the most dedicated fanbases of any alcoholic drink. From the art of the pour to its rich, creamy taste, Guinness fans are – quite rightly, we should add – impressively devoted to their pint. If you’re a Guinness obsessive, well, we’ve got very exciting...
Time Out Global
The Bakerloo line might be extended all the way to Kent
Travelling to south-east London is supposedly quite the ordeal. North Londoners are convinced that beyond Borough Market is a barren wasteland dotted with Morley’s until you get to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of picturesque riparian Greenwich, when you can take your gasmask off. South Londoners swear that it’s not that bad. They do have the Overground, after all. But smug northerners are going to have one less thing to feel superior about soon, because the Bakerloo tube line might be extended all the way to Kent.
Time Out Global
The best French restaurants in Singapore
The golden age of French dining was never really over in Singapore. In recent years, it was French restaurants that dominated the recent editions of the Michelin Guide and there was a good handful of French restaurants that again clinched us spots on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. While decorated fine-dining establishments may get most of the limelight – as they should, Singapore has also been steadily building up a broad portfolio that traverses price points and culinary regions. Be hungry, be very hungry, for we have surveyed the landscape to spotlight the best French establishments worthy of your money.
Time Out Global
Sadiq Khan is calling for a London rent freeze
Looking for a home in London feels harder than ever. Rents are sky-high, flats are miniscule and we’re having to jump through more hoops than a show dog just to get a viewing, let alone sign a lease. That’s why yesterday London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for urgent action,...
Time Out Global
Enjoy all-you-can-drink champagne with jaw-dropping views of Tokyo Bay
There are plenty of beer gardens in Tokyo during summer where you can enjoy unlimited beer, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages for hours. If you’re looking for a similar deal that’s more lavish for a special date night, Manhattan at InterContinental Tokyo Bay has got you covered. Calling...
Time Out Global
Spain is banning people from setting their air-con below 27C
If you’re heading to Spain this summer, prepare to feel a bit toastier than usual. The Spanish government has just passed a decree that makes it illegal in lots of public places to set the air-conditioning below 27C. The rule applies to public buildings such as airports, bars, cinemas,...
