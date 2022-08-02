Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules

Read on www.kttn.com
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can a Democrat win statewide in deep-red Missouri?
Trudy Busch Valentine says she can win Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat as a Democrat.
A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to
Governor Parson address first meeting of Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee hears from Governor Mike Parson during its first meeting in Jefferson City today. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the Department of Natural Resources to form the committee to address drought conditions in the state last month. A drought alert was declared for 53 counties in Missouri.
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
Eric Schmitt’s dominating win and 6 other takeaways from Missouri’s primary election
Missouri Republicans were worried that a crowded primary would jeopardize their chances of keeping a U.S. Senate seat in the fall. But it didn’t take long for the state’s GOP stalwarts to breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to a dominating win from Attorney General Eric Schmitt in one of the wildest U.S. Senate primaries in recent memories.
Hundreds of Missouri governments opt out of state's sales tax holiday
(The Center Square) – Missouri consumers can get some economic relief during this weekend’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday, but it's reduced by hundreds of cities, counties and special taxing districts not participating. Almost half of Missouri’s counties – 49 out of 114 – passed legislation to opt...
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
State, federal contested races line Missouri primary ballot
(KMAland) -- Polls are now open across Missouri to decide party nominees ahead of the November general elections. Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. and will remain until 7 p.m. in Missouri for voters to decide on several contested races at the federal, state, and local government levels. Among those are over 20 candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filling the seat currently occupied by the retiring Roy Blunt. In a recent interview with KMA News, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton says primary voter turnout in her county typically ranges between 30-35%. However, with many contested races, Patton hopes there are strong numbers at the polls this year.
Arkansas Secretary of State issues ‘Notification of Sufficiency’ regarding petition to put recreational marijuana on ballot
On August 2, John Thurston, the Arkansas Secretary of State, issued a "Notification of Sufficiency" validating the signatures submitted by Responsible Growth Arkansas in an effort to get a state constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas on the November ballot.
Election results: August 2nd Missouri primary
Election officials were projecting about one-third of the state's registered voters would cast ballots. Early morning turnout was “a little lighter than we were expecting.”
Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond
Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
Greitens watching for results after receiving Trump endorsement
Former governor Eric Greitens will watch for election results Tuesday night surrounded by supporters in Chesterfield.
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
A Website says Missouri is a Top 4 place to get “Off the Grid”
Going off the grid is for people who are sick and tired of emails, scam callers, annoying neighbors, and big brother knowing what you're doing, and if you want to get off the grid then Missouri is the place for you according to one website. According to the website thediscoverer.com,...
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election.
Audio: Missouri organization not a fan of back-to-school sales tax holiday
Missouri’s annual Back-To-School sales tax holiday is underway through Sunday. That means shoppers won’t be required to pay the state sales tax of 4.2-percent for certain back-to-school buys such as school supplies, computers, clothing, and other qualifying items. Local sales tax may still apply. Jeremy LeFaver, with the...
