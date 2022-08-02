Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules

(KMAland) -- Polls are now open across Missouri to decide party nominees ahead of the November general elections. Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. and will remain until 7 p.m. in Missouri for voters to decide on several contested races at the federal, state, and local government levels. Among those are over 20 candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filling the seat currently occupied by the retiring Roy Blunt. In a recent interview with KMA News, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton says primary voter turnout in her county typically ranges between 30-35%. However, with many contested races, Patton hopes there are strong numbers at the polls this year.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO