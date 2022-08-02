ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kttn.com

Comments / 1

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Governor Parson address first meeting of Missouri Drought Assessment Committee

The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee hears from Governor Mike Parson during its first meeting in Jefferson City today. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the Department of Natural Resources to form the committee to address drought conditions in the state last month. A drought alert was declared for 53 counties in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Politics#Election State
kttn.com

Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail nearly $8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19

The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $7.92 billion between April 2020 and March 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
kmaland.com

State, federal contested races line Missouri primary ballot

(KMAland) -- Polls are now open across Missouri to decide party nominees ahead of the November general elections. Polls opened this morning at 6 a.m. and will remain until 7 p.m. in Missouri for voters to decide on several contested races at the federal, state, and local government levels. Among those are over 20 candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filling the seat currently occupied by the retiring Roy Blunt. In a recent interview with KMA News, Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton says primary voter turnout in her county typically ranges between 30-35%. However, with many contested races, Patton hopes there are strong numbers at the polls this year.
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas Secretary of State issues ‘Notification of Sufficiency’ regarding petition to put recreational marijuana on ballot

On August 2, John Thurston, the Arkansas Secretary of State, issued a "Notification of Sufficiency" validating the signatures submitted by Responsible Growth Arkansas in an effort to get a state constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas on the November ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
krcu.org

Missouri Primary Voter ID Rules and Beyond

Despite all the news of recent changes to Missouri voting laws, some things remain the same for the Aug. 2 primary. Voters going to the polls this Tuesday still will be able to cast their ballots using the "old" voter ID rules. Missouri League of Women Voters President Marilyn McLeod wants to clear up any confusion.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri organization not a fan of back-to-school sales tax holiday

Missouri’s annual Back-To-School sales tax holiday is underway through Sunday. That means shoppers won’t be required to pay the state sales tax of 4.2-percent for certain back-to-school buys such as school supplies, computers, clothing, and other qualifying items. Local sales tax may still apply. Jeremy LeFaver, with the...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy