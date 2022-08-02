Rescue crews from across Kentucky are searching for missing flood victims

Read on www.ksut.org
Human-caused wildfires are growing. So is demand for fire investigators
Utah is experiencing more wildfires in the midst of drought and high temperatures. More of those blazes are being caused by people as the state's population grows. The job of fire investigators has never been more important. They track down the spark that can lead to prosecutions, and their work provides crucial data for studying fire causes.
One of the Colorado River's most important dams could need upgrades to keep water flowing
Activists in the Colorado River Basin are calling on the federal government to rework the plumbing inside Glen Canyon Dam. River-related nonprofits in Utah and Nevada say water from Lake Powell may soon be unable to pass through rarely-used pipes in the dam at a sufficient rate, jeopardizing the flow of water to millions of people who depend on it in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
