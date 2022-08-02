Read on cointelegraph.com
CoinTelegraph
Amid a crypto meltdown, Bytex helps 1 million GokuMarket users
Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 4, 2022 — Bytex, a Canadian headquartered centralized decentralized exchange (CeDeFi) platform, has acquired 1 million crypto users from the insolvent GokuMarket, a European centralized exchange. Following the crypto market crash, GokuMarket found itself with the stark realities of insolvency and ultimate bankruptcy. Bytex extended a...
CoinTelegraph
Decentralized finance faces multiple barriers to mainstream adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a growing market popular with experienced crypto users. However, there are some roadblocks regarding mass adoption when it comes to the average non-technical investor. DeFi is a blockchain-based approach to delivering financial services that don’t rely on centralized intermediaries but instead use automated programs. These automated...
CoinTelegraph
Beyond the headlines: The real adoption of Bitcoin salaries
Are cryptocurrency wages an idea whose time has come? Maybe not. It’s one thing, after all, to dabble in Bitcoin (BTC) with one’s excess cash and quite another to take a significant portion of one’s salary in BTC. Moreover, there are often tax and custody questions about...
CoinTelegraph
Borrowing to buy Bitcoin: Is it ever worth the risk?
The cryptocurrency space is expected to reach 1 billion users in 2030. While some have been known to make a fortune off of it, others have ruined their finances, chasing similar results, going as far as getting credit to buy crypto by putting up valuable assets, including their homes, as collateral.
CoinTelegraph
Lido DAO: Ethereum's biggest Merge staker just jumped 30% — will LDO rally into September?
Lido DAO (LDO) price edged higher on Aug. 3, primarily due to similar upside moves elsewhere in the crypto market and a rising euphoria around Ethereum's network upgrade in September. On the daily chart, LDO's price reached an intraday high of $2.40 a day after bottoming out locally at $1.84....
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum's L2 solution 'Optimism' rallies 300% in a month — Will OP price gains sustain?
The price of Optimism (OP) has been skyrocketing since the beginning of July due to its proximity to Ethereum. Notably, OP's price rallied by nearly 300% in over a month to reach $2.31, its second-highest level on record, on Aug. 4. The token received its bullish cues primarily from the euphoria surrounding Ethereum's potential transition to proof-of-stake in September via an upgrade called "the Merge."
CoinTelegraph
Dollars on the Lightning Network: A boon for emerging markets?
Dollars at the click of a button on the Lightning Network could soon become a reality. An innovation from Galoy, the provider of open source core banking platforms such as the Bitcoin (BTC) Beach wallet, could provide safe haven from the volatility of BTC. The innovation, called Stablesats, uses derivatives...
CoinTelegraph
EU crypto community has two weeks to join conversation on crypto data
The European Union’s securities regulator continues to strengthen its focus on cryptocurrency regulation, initiating a move to implement increased scrutiny of crypto transactions. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on Tuesday issued a public tender document aiming to collect additional information about trading data on crypto transactions. The...
CoinTelegraph
Binance and Mastercard will launch prepaid crypto cards in Argentina
Major crypto exchange Binance has partnered with Mastercard to launch a prepaid card for the residents of Argentina. In a Thursday announcement, Binance said the card will allow its clients in Argentina to use Bitcoin (BTC), BNB and other cryptocurrencies to make purchases as well as ATM withdrawals in fiat wherever Mastercard is accepted — roughly 90 million merchants globally and online. Argentine cardholders can also earn up to 8% back in cryptocurrency from certain purchases.
CoinTelegraph
‘Insane evidence’ Bitcoin has capitulated in past 2 months — analysis
Bitcoin (BTC) is providing overwhelming evidence that it is capitulating, and it is time to flip bullish as a result, new analysis believes. In a Twitter thread on Aug. 3, Charles Edwards, CEO of crypto asset manager Capriole, revealed what he called the “The 12 Bitcoin Capitulations.”. “Risk-returns skewed...
CoinTelegraph
Nansen admits neglecting DeFi plans during the NFT craze
Despite the general downturn in the cryptocurrency markets throughout the year, Ethereum blockchain analytics platform Nansen has continued to report impressive growth numbers. CEO and co-founder Alex Svanevik recently spoke about Nansen’s growth, highlighting that the company has registered over 130 million addresses and has grown 30% despite the crypto...
CoinTelegraph
BNB rallies 39% despite smart contract deposits dropping 28% — Should investors be worried?
Cryptocurrencies’ total market capitalization bounced from $860 billion on June 30 to the current $1.03 trillion, a 20.6% relief in five weeks. Ether (ETH) might have been the absolute leader among the largest smart contract chains, but BNB managed to gain 39% over that period. BNB token’s year-to-date performance...
CoinTelegraph
Hackers might be responsible for removing $4.8M from crypto exchange ZB.com: PeckShield
Blockchain investigator PeckShield has reported roughly $4.8 million in crypto moved from ZB.com amid the exchange announcing the suspension of withdrawals. In a Wednesday tweet, PeckShield speculated that hackers might be responsible for transferring 21 types of tokens off of the exchange starting on Monday, including Tether (USDT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Tesra (TSR). According to the blockchain investigator, the funds totaled roughly $4.8 million at the time of publication.
CoinTelegraph
Jack Dorsey-led Block posts $1.5B in Q2 profits, BTC revenue down
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s digital payments firm Block Inc. saw its year-on-year (YoY) profits soar 29% to $1.47 billion in Q2, though its Bitcoin (BTC) business slumped on decreased customer demand and a fall in Bitcoin prices. The financial services firm primarily generates Bitcoin revenue by providing BTC...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto bear market will provide ‘excellent’ M&A opportunities: White Rock CEO
White Rock Management CEO Andy Long believes bear markets “present excellent opportunities” for expansion via mergers and acquisitions in the crypto mining sector. Speaking with Cointelegraph, the crypto mining company CEO noted that companies who have managed their balance sheets effectively are in “great shape” during this bear market, and will continue to do well even if there’s more volatility to come.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Gucci ‘apes’ into crypto
What comes to mind when you think of Gucci? Designer handbags, fashion jewelry, elegant Swiss watches? What about payment integration with an ERC-20 governance and utility token that wants to power Web3? Rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? The iconic Italian fashion brand announced this week it would expand its payment options to include the Bored Ape Yacht Club-affiliated ApeCoin (APE) — but only through BitPay. In other words, Gucci will let you liquidate your APE for United States dollars and spend the proceeds at its stores.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com lists CUDOS token, boosting availability in 90-plus markets
The United Kingdom-based decentralized cloud network Cudos has announced that its token is now listed on Crypto.com’s globally recognized digital asset exchange. This high-profile listing on one of the world’s most popular exchanges will make the CUDOS token available to millions of users across 90-plus countries, helping to drive Cudos’ ambition to power Web3.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/5: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
The United States Labor market added 528,000 jobs in July, much better than the 258,000 estimate. Wages saw growth of 5.2% year-over-year and 0.5% over the month. This suggests that inflation remains high and the U.S. Federal Reserve may continue with its rate hikes in the near future. After staying...
CoinTelegraph
Singapore Blockchain Week 2022 attracts 8,300 attendees from 68 countries
Singapore Blockchain Week (SGBCW) 2022 ended with a fireside chat with Hestor Peirce, a commissioner of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Peirce suggested that responsible regulation entailed clear rules and consistent enforcement, thus fostering responsible innovation in the sphere. She continued that robust international regulatory cooperation in digital assets is an important part of building and maintaining an effective regulatory framework. The goal, she said, is to address bad actors, while allowing well-intentioned innovators to focus on delivering on their product’s promise and purpose.
