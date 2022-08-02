Austintown, Liberty, New Middletown holding Night Out activities Tuesday

Read on www.wfmj.com
Eastwood Mall event honors Trumbull Co. teachers
As the upcoming school year is right around the corner, hundreds of teachers were honored Thursday in Trumbull County. It's a career that often undervalued. The Eastwood Mall hosted their inaugural 'Totes of Appreciation' night as a way to say thank you to more than 200 Trumbull County teachers. "I...
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year.
Double fires stress Youngstown Fire Dept.
Two fires at the same time took up all of the Youngstown Fire Department's resources Thursday morning.
Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest underway
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
Commissioner Frenchko in court for pretrial hearing
County Commissioner Michele Nicole Frenchko, better known as Niki Frenchko, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a hearing in the case against her.
St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Boardman says goodbye to longtime priest
After 15 years, St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Boardman is saying goodbye to their beloved pastor, Father Philip Rogers. In his farewell message on July 31st, Fr. Rogers recounted his experiences with St. Charles and its congregation. "I am grateful for all that you have done for our Parish together,"...
Warren Family Mission to give away school supplies
That giveaway will last from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mission on Tod Avenue Northwest.
2 water main breaks in Brookfield lead to boil alert
Two water main breaks in Brookfield led to a boil alert on Thursday.
Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for community garden
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to East Liverpool where a woman puts in extra time and effort to help spruce up her city. Every day, Dawson Way Alley is shaded with East Liverpool Garden Club President Mary Beth Gill’s umbrellas. “We...
Hearing held on Youngstown’s request to be reimbursed Chill-Can funds
A lawyer for the company that owns the vacant Chill-Can plant argued Thursday before a magistrate in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that they should not have to pay Youngstown $1.5 million in grant money that the city gave them for the project.
Mosquito spraying postponed in Niles
Mosquito spraying that had been planned for Thursday evening in Niles has been postponed for a week. City officials made the decision due to rain in the weather forecast. Spraying is now scheduled for Thursday, August 11. More information about spraying can be found here.
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
One cat was found dead and others were rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown.
Portion of South Avenue being resurfaced
A portion of South Avenue will be resurfaced next week, between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive.
Women hope to start neuter program in Campbell
Two local women are doing their part in helping with Campbell's cat problem.
Thousands of dogs competing at Canfield dog show
Thousands of dogs and their owners will be competing.
Why there was a ring on radar over Portage County
Thursday morning's radar was interesting. It showed a ring develop over parts of Portage County.
Health agency offering screenings and giveaways
In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations.
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Mahoning County reaches over 1.1k cases
COVID-19 cases are still rising in all three counties in the Mahoning Valley with Mahoning County reporting over 1,100 cases this week. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 405 cases (397.5 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 894 cases (451.6 per 100k) and Mahoning County is reporting 1,112 cases (486.3 per 100k).
Heat causes sealer-like substance to leak on main road in Hubbard
If you were driving on East Liberty Street in Hubbard Wednesday, you may have noticed part of the road was discolored.
Decision on Park Vista parking garage delayed
People who live at Park Vista apartments in Youngstown will have to wait more than a month until they can head back into court over structural issues with the complex's underground parking garage. A hearing took place Thursday afternoon, but no testimony was heard because of an issue revolving around...
