Illinois State Fair gets underway next week
SPRINGFIELD – You’ll see and experience some new things at the Illinois State Fair this year. Illinois Department of Agriculture director Jerry Costello says the ongoing infrastructure projects – and their results – dominate. “Livestock exhibitors will definitely notice the difference on Eighth Street,” said Costello...
Midwest Food Bank sending disaster relief to flood victims in Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON – Amid eight inches of rainfall in eastern Kentucky, the Midwest Food Bank in Normal is sending truckloads of supplies to support victims of flooding. With the death toll continuing to rise, Kentucky officials report almost 40 people died from flash flooding and mudslides. “So far, we’ve sent...
Manufacturers of Illinois say things are trending up
SPRINGFIELD – “Manufacturing Matters” is the name of a tour the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is on to promote a new study which shows things are better than many people believe. IMA’s president and CEO, Mark Denzler, said, “Education workforce is probably the Number One challenge that...
Back-to-school sales tax holiday is meant to help Illinois families
SPRINGFIELD – Back-to-school shopping brings mixed feelings for kids, with summer almost over and the first day of school looming closer. The state intends to make it a less painful time of year for families, rolling back the state’s portion of the sales tax from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for school-related merchandise. That includes clothes, and that includes shoes.
ISP squad car hit again by Scott’s Law violator
CHICAGO – Another Illinois State Police squad car has been struck, marking the 14th Scott’s Law related crash this year. A Chicago area trooper was sitting in his car with the lights activated when he was hit by a drunk driver. The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but this is happening way too often says ISP Master Sgt. Joey Watson.
State Treasurer: ‘There is something for everyone’ at state fair auction
SPRINGFIELD – State Treasurer Mike Frerichs’ office is holding a live auction of unclaimed property at the Illinois State Fair. The auction is a popular event and includes everything from a Faberge picture frame to a 100 oz Engelhard silver ingot. “We have all kinds of things, whether...
