Kaulig Racing chases another checkered flag in Cook Out Summer Shootout season finale

WBTV
Salisbury adult coed kickball league starts September 19
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department invites community members and businesses to participate in the fall 2022 adult kickball league. The fall league starts September 19 and runs through October 20. “The Salisbury adult co-ed kickball league is a fun, exciting opportunity for residents to revisit...
WBTV
Storms could occur close to start of Charlotte FC match
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect today to be even hotter than yesterday with plenty of sun and a few thunderstorms around the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures gradually cool near 90 degrees over the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for today with high temperatures making it into the mid-90s with...
Head coach of West Charlotte HS football team suspended, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — The head coach of the West Charlotte High School football team has been suspended, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms. The district shared the news in an email to Channel 9 Thursday. CMS did not offer a reason for the suspension, saying, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”
Concord teen becomes Charlotte FC’s first player to be promoted from Academy to professional contract
On Wednesday, Charlotte FC announced that the Club has signed midfielder Brian Romero to a Homegrown contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
WBTV
Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
WBTV
Rock Hill asks to be dismissed from Panthers deal
Charlotte area restaurants featured on Food Network
Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds.
Some long-time Carowinds attractions shutting down
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
Niner Times
Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season
Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
WBTV
‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular furniture and multi-vendor store in south Charlotte is closing. BLACKLION on Park Road, right outside Pineville, has been in business for nearly 27 years. Store owners say they sold their building, leased the property through February of next year and will close on Jan....
NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
WBTV
Steele Robinson continues to fight despite latest hospital stay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He looks so much older. Steele Robinson is happy in this recent picture, but the truth is he’s currently in the middle of a really difficult stint, in the course of many other difficult stints. Steele’s mom, Dawn, says they are in three-week hospital stay...
WBTV
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Mecklenburg County set to end COVID-19 state of emergency on Aug. 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its COVID-19 guidance for schools as soon as this week. Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. The crash...
WBTV
The summer heat continues, with more scattered storms in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue for the work week, with high temperatures hovering in the lower 90s. Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms develop for the late afternoon and evening hours. Low to mid 90s for Thursday, with isolated, late day storms. Scattered storm chances...
WBTV
Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two overturned vehicles have blocked a portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Anderson Street and East Sugar Creek Road. An overturned vehicle is seen in the middle of the street, while an overturned SUV is seen off the road in a field.
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
$1 Million Lottery Tickets Sold In North Carolina: See If You Won
If you bought it ticket, check your numbers now!
WBTV
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
WBTV
Groundbreaking ceremony for Eastland Mall site happening Wednesday
Gov. Cooper says canceled Atlanta music festival should come to N.C. On Monday, organizers of Music Midtown announced the cancellation of the 2022 event, “due to circumstances beyond our control.”. Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traditional public school enrollment saw a drop during...
