Flood photos from Kentucky, where death toll rises and more rain falls

Strong winds, heavy rain possible during Friday storms in central Pa.
Showers and thunderstorms could pick back up Friday afternoon and bring more rain and gusty winds into the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are most likely after 3 p.m., until about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain could fall Saturday morning into the early afternoon,...
Scorching weather expected in central Pa. today, along with thunderstorms
A hot morning will give way to afternoon precipitation and humidity — and continued heat — across much of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will begin to form across the sky, bringing some showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said. Temperatures will stretch from highs in...
Wildfire smoke to make Pa. skies ‘milky’ today, weather service says
The National Weather Service in State College is saying that smoke from wildlife fires from the western part of the United States will affect what Pennsylvania residents see in the sky today. In a post on its Facebook page, the Weather Service says that the smoke will drift across the...
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
Miserably hot weather is creeping back into central Pa.
Temperatures are steadily rising and are still on track to reach nearly 100 degrees — with an even higher heat index — later this week, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said highs will peak near 96 degrees Thursday, with a heat index of about 102. Most of...
Pennsylvania not among states with most sports cars: study
Although one may realize sports cars’ impracticality, it’s hard not to fantasize zooming down a highway in a Ferrari every now and again. Well, maybe this fantasy is less prevalent in Pennsylvania, which, according to a new study, isn’t among the states with the most sports cars.
Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Wordle 412: Hints for today’s word puzzle (8/5/22)
Wordle 412 is too hard for a Friday. Wordle is a daily word game owned by the New York Times. Players get six tries to figure out the five-letter word of the day. We have some tips to help you solve today’s puzzle. By now you know that Wordle...
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
COVID-19 at its worst killed 1 in 5 it hospitalized in Pa., state says
During Pennsylvania’s first big COVID-19 wave, nearly 20% of hospital patients who had it died. That figure, from April of 2020, represents the peak in-hospital mortality rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania through the end of 2021. The hospital mortality rate varied going forward, dropping to around 8% in July...
Energy diversification lowers prices for all consumers | Opinion
When it comes to energy production, many Pennsylvanians tend to be Team Fossil Fuels or Team Renewables. However, the focus right now needs to be on diversifying our energy mix. We will not be moving to 100% clean energy in the next decade, but a little more renewables on the...
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
Woman found dead in Florida had been linked to fire, homicide in central Pa.
A missing Shippensburg woman at the center of a double homicide and arson earlier this year has been found dead in Florida, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said 31-year-old Jasmine L. Forbes traveled to Florida after her Southampton Township home was set on fire and two of her acquaintances gunned down Feb. 23, 2022.
Man charged in deadly river stabbing that started with lost cellphone
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Fourth Pa. county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
HARRISBURG — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up...
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pa. legislature a back door to privatization
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers are weighing legislation that would make it easier for private water companies to target municipal authorities for acquisition, purchases that new research shows can lead to higher bills for consumers. The proposal — sponsored by state Sen. Pat Stefano (R., Fayette) and backed by two...
Man who threatened to kill Dr. Fauci over COVID guidance gets 3 years
GREENBELT, Md. — A West Virginia man was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison after he sent emails threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official for talking about the coronavirus and efforts to prevent its spread. Using an anonymous email account based in Switzerland, Thomas...
Pa. FOP endorses Oz in U.S. Senate race, ‘He wants to hold criminals accountable’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. During a campaign swing through Erie, Oz dropped in on the PA FOP’s conference and accepted the endorsement of a group that...
From a well-off family, Fetterman fakes his blue-collar image, Republicans say
PHILADELPHIA — In his ads, and much of the public imagination, John Fetterman is a tattooed everyman from a rugged steel city outside Pittsburgh. The phrase “blue collar tough guy” flashes across one of his TV ads as a grim-faced Fetterman poses before billowing smokestacks. “He’s looked different and been different his entire life,” a narrator says.
