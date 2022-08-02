ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Flood photos from Kentucky, where death toll rises and more rain falls

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Lexington, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
West Virginia State
PennLive.com

Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky House#Mudslides#Western Virginia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy