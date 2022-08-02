ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Catawba College’s Ralph W. Ketner School of Business celebrated its most recent Ketner MBA graduates

By David Whisenant
WBTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Education
WBTV

Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina

In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Alexander
Person
Jeremiah Nelson
Person
Carlos Lara
FOX8 News

600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies.  The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1.6 million for farmland conservation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has been awarded almost $1.6 million from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (NCADFP) for local farmland conservation. This funding will benefit current farmland conservation projects in Davie, Iredell, and Robeson counties. Three Rivers Land Trust places...
SALISBURY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business School#Mba#Business Administration#Ketner Mba#Rrb Catawba College#Mast
WBTV

School district expanding childcare services

Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event

North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Officer’s advanced training an asset for police department

MOORESVILLE – Over the past three decades, law enforcement agencies have experienced a subtle change in education qualifications of police applicants. Veteran officers may recall when departments only required a General Education Development (GED) certification for law enforcement officer positions. Today, many people interested in a law enforcement career have a college degree.
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy