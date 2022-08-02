Catawba College’s Ralph W. Ketner School of Business celebrated its most recent Ketner MBA graduates

Read on www.wbtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinneyWytheville, VA
Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on ExBriana BelcherRowan County, NC
Dr. Blake Sanders with Sacred Heart Dermatology shares the vision of his new practice MooresvilleKim McKinneyMooresville, NC
Related
WBTV
Salisbury Academy to partner with Catawba College in design and delivery of SA High School
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced a new partnership with Catawba College in the creation and delivery of their grades 9-12 high school program. A key component to Salisbury Academy’s Opening Doors capital campaign, the high school will offer students a four-year journey of exploration and self-discovery in the context of authentic, community-based experiences.
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
thewestsidegazette.com
OMEGA PSI PHI CONVENTION brought big business TO CHARLOTTE’S HOTELS, RESTAURANTS AND BARS
The six-day event was the largest convention hosted by Charlotte since 2014, tourism officials said. As the Omega Psi Phi Conclave ends today in uptown Charlotte, local tourism officials are recognizing its potential impact. Not since 2014 has a larger convention been held in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Regional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athletes, parents describe chaos that led to evacuation of Jr. Olympics at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Young athletes and their families were shaken up after a fight that people mistook for a shooting at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday. It was a track and field competition that turned into chaos for the people who traveled to Greensboro from all over the country to compete in […]
WBTV
Rowan Chamber to hold Business After Hours/Campaign kick-off & Leadership Rowan 30th anniversary
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Campaign and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Leadership Rowan on Mon., August 8, 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Business After Hours (BAH) mixer at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Rd., Salisbury. The theme of this year’s...
WBTV
Charter schools keep expanding in North Carolina
In Avery County, plans are in the works to diminish any flood damage. Cyclists frustrated with drivers parking in bike lanes. Cyclists say having their lanes blocked and having to move over into a car's lane is dangerous. Keeping monkeypox off college campuses. Updated: 9 hours ago. Cases have been...
North Carolina restaurant drag show sparks controversy
To bring people to downtown, though, they thought of something novel, at least for Union County -- drag shows, which have proven to be a draw.
RELATED PEOPLE
600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies. The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
WBTV
Robinhood is closing its Charlotte office, leaving big promises unfulfilled
Mecklenburg County set to end COVID-19 state of emergency on Aug. 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to update its COVID-19 guidance for schools as soon as this week. Overturned vehicles block portion of Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. The crash...
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1.6 million for farmland conservation
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has been awarded almost $1.6 million from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (NCADFP) for local farmland conservation. This funding will benefit current farmland conservation projects in Davie, Iredell, and Robeson counties. Three Rivers Land Trust places...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
School district expanding childcare services
Block parties are being held to unite neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Charlotte Douglas ranks as one of the worst airports for delays. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport ranks among the top 10 airports for the most delays and cancellations...
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know: Federal investigation delays construction at new casino near Charlotte
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Construction on a new casino outside Charlotte could be delayed as federal investigators look into who is benefiting from the Catawba Two Kings Casino. The people benefiting include the brother of South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and the husband of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki...
WBTV
Eastern Fence expanding facility in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC announced today that Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC (Eastern Fence), a Center Rock Capital Partners and Leelanau Private Capital portfolio company, will expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Rowan County. Eastern Fence plans to create 40 new jobs and invest $10.5 million...
charlotteonthecheap.com
North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event
North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Officer’s advanced training an asset for police department
MOORESVILLE – Over the past three decades, law enforcement agencies have experienced a subtle change in education qualifications of police applicants. Veteran officers may recall when departments only required a General Education Development (GED) certification for law enforcement officer positions. Today, many people interested in a law enforcement career have a college degree.
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
Comments / 0