ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Domestic violence community meeting in Milwaukee amid surge

By Andrea Albers
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OR9nK_0h1YUVEV00

The rate of women killed in Milwaukee County is more than double what it was this year compared to 2021. Officials say the common thread, at least recently, is domestic violence.

Police say at least seven women in Milwaukee County were killed as a result of domestic violence in the month of July.

That alone should be enough to grab your attention, and cause you to want to be part of a solution. Today you have a chance to do that.

There is a special virtual meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m. that will be hosted by the Milwaukee Domestic Violence Committee. It's being held on Zoom so anyone in the community can join.

Experts say there has been a 38-percent increase in domestic violence-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. That's in part because people were forced to stay indoors together. But now, as communities open back up, they say the issues remain.

Also Tuesday morning, the Sojourner Family Peace Center will release a new report. It looks at Milwaukee County's highest risk cases and the work being done by a team here at the peace center, taking on those cases, each week.

Of over 3,000 cases staffed, the center says only one case has resulted in a victim being killed by their abuser.

Here's how to join Tuesday's meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/97059103060?pwd=UzcxdG5qRWFGcVNDbGU4Y2VSSWlKQT09
Meeting ID: 970 5910 3060
Passcode: 309791

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, you can speak with someone today by calling the National Domestic Violence hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27 Milwaukee County domestic murders, no contact with high-risk team

MILWAUKEE - Domestic violence continues to be a growing problem in Milwaukee County. Twenty-seven people have been killed in domestic violence-related incidents just this year. None had contact with the county’s high-risk team. An annual report released Tuesday, Aug. 2 shows the program is working, but leaders say more inroads must be made as cases rise.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Domestic violence considered an epidemic in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over the weekend, a 51-year-old woman from Milwaukee was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend. The Milwaukee Police Department said domestic violence homicides are only increasing. On July 31, Desiree Harris was shot dead during a domestic related circumstance. It happened at her home on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Na
TMJ4 News

Small electrical fire at Children's Wisconsin put out by staff

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A small electrical fire at Children's Wisconsin was put out by staff with a fire extinguisher Thursday evening. The fire triggered a fire alarm. The Wauwatosa Fire Department responded. After inspecting the area, the department gave the all-clear. Children's Wisconsin says the fire did not delay...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years

MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Open Record: Love You To Death

MILWAUKEE - Violent crime in Milwaukee is hitting home - literally. Domestic violence homicides continue to surge, with 30 so far in 2022 (compared to 40 in all of 2021). On this episode of Open Record, the Executive Director of Sojourner Family Peace Center talks about a promising new model for preventing intimate partner violence from turning deadly and the barriers to its success that remain.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting

On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Officers injured arresting robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three officers were injured while trying to arrest a robbery suspect on the city's north side Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Investigators saw the suspect near 60th and Good Hope around 11:30 a.m., police said, and tried to arrest him. However, the suspect allegedly "resisted" and "force was used."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, 37th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 37th and Center. The shots were fired around 1 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy